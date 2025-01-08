Travel Nevada Releases Top 10 "Out There" Outdoor Experiences for 2025

Explore Nevada's beautifully unexpected backyard with wild and wonderful adventures across the Silver State's public lands and beyond

For those seeking off-the-beaten-path outdoor adventures and unforgettable experiences this year, Travel Nevada has released its list of the Top 10 "Out There" Experiences that every visitor to the Silver State should add to their bucket list. The release of this list comes on the heels of the recent passing of the EXPLORE Act, a bipartisan effort intended to modernize, preserve, and increase access to public lands and waterways in the United States.

The passage of this act is of considerable interest to Nevada, a state that offers more than 60 million acres of public land - the most of any U.S. state - available for outdoor recreation opportunities. The curation of this list is only the tipping point to the possibilities for outdoor recreation in the Silver State.

"Travel Nevada is dedicated to sharing the countless transformative travel experiences across the state that invite discovery, adventure and exploration," said Tracie Barnthouse, chief communications officer at Travel Nevada. "Nevada's public lands are home to some of the nation's most diverse landscapes and exhilarating outdoor activities, and there's something extraordinary waiting for everyone. Whether you're chasing adrenaline or craving solitude, this list is a call to embrace the spirit of Nevada and 'Get a Little Out There'."

Curated by the Travel Nevada team of experts from across the state, the list showcases the treasure trove of outdoor adventures on Nevada's public lands and beyond for every type of explorer. From the thrill of heli-skiing in the Ruby Mountains and skydiving over Hoover Dam, to tranquil dark sky viewing at Massacre Rim and discovering some of the oldest petroglyphs on the continent in Austin, these 10 Silver State activities are sure to make memories to last a lifetime.

Heli-ski in the Ruby Mountains: Heli-skiing at Ruby 360 Lodge in Lamoille offers an exclusive gateway to untouched powder in the Ruby Mountains amid breathtaking alpine scenery, with access to vast terrain, expert guides, and unmatched hospitality.

Delight in the darkest skies at Massacre Rim: This area in northwestern Nevada is recognized by the DarkSky International as one of the darkest places on Earth, offering unparalleled stargazing due to minimal light pollution.

Pair paranormal vibes with panoramic hot springs: Begin by exploring Gold Point Ghost Town, a well-preserved mining town offering a glimpse into the past with its rustic cabins, saloon, and rich history. After soaking in the spooky vibes and nostalgia, head to Fish Lake Valley Hot Springs, where soothing natural pools and sweeping desert views provide the perfect retreat.

Mine the rarest gemstones: As the only place in North America to find this extremely precious, very rare opalized prehistoric wood, it's no wonder Virgin Valley black fire opal is Nevada's state gemstone. Sink a pickaxe and mine your own at northwestern Nevada's Bonanza, Rainbow Ridge, and Royal Peacock opal mines.

Climb the "World's Tallest Outdoor Climbing Wall": Scale the 16-story side of the Whitney Peak Hotel up to an impressive 164 feet over the top of the iconic downtown Reno Arch. If you're looking to stay a little closer to the ground, head for BaseCamp Reno's 7,000 square-foot indoor bouldering park inside the hotel.

Mountain bike a bucket-list terrain: Home to Great Basin National Park, Ely is celebrated by mountain bikers in the know as a dream destination. Dozens of miles of trails beckon riders at Ward Mountain Recreation Area, Cave Lake State Park, and more.

Zip line above the world's largest concentration of LED lights in downtown Las Vegas: Fremont Street Experience's SlotZilla Zip Line launches riders off a 12-story tower. Thrill-seekers can begin at 77 or 114 feet before soaring superhero-style beneath the 49 million LED canopy.

Skydive over Hoover Dam: With Skydive Las Vegas, free fall at 120+ MPH and enjoy incredible views of places like Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, the Colorado River, the Las Vegas Strip, Valley of Fire, Red Rock Canyon and Mt. Charleston.

Discover the oldest petroglyphs and most vibrant pictographs on the continent: On the outskirts of Austin, visitors to Toquima Cave can marvel at spectacular petroglyphs and the continent's most prime pictographs, thanks to their immaculate preservation and distinct use of black, red and yellow.

Glide across the crystal waters of South Lake Tahoe in a transparent vessel: Explore one of the clearest bodies of water on earth with Clearly Tahoe Kayak Tours by day, under a stunning sunset, or beneath the stars. There's no better way to take in the Caribbean-esque majesty of Big Blue.

For even more unexpected adventures and inspiration, check out Travel Nevada's list of "Seven Weirdest Wonders" and roundup of "Uncommon Overnighters" as further definitive proof that the Silver State is filled with abundant unique places.

