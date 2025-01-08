DIOSynVax Announces a new Advisory Board as it drives the clinical development of its NextGen Influenza Vaccines including Bird-Flu

CAMBRIDGE, England and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DIOSynVax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company at the forefront of developing innovative, broadly protective vaccines, built on the safety demonstrated by its "First in Human" Coronavirus vaccine trial, to announce its new portfolio of pre-pandemic Bird-Flu, supra-Seasonal and Universal-type Influenza vaccines, alongside the unveiling of its new advisory board.

The Company's Bird Flu vaccine has now demonstrated efficacy and safety in animal models including Ferrets and is ready for human trials. The unique vaccine is designed to trigger robust, broadly protective immune responses against a range of high consequence viruses such as those that can arise from globally occurring human Bird-Flu cases that threaten public and global health. As the number of Bird-Flu infections rise world-wide and the first reported death due to the virus has now occurred in the US (https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2025/01/06/bird-flu-first-human-death-us/, countries worldwide are preparing for a potential Bird-Flu outbreak in humans - (The New York Times). The company's "Digital Immune Optimized Synthetic Vaccine" (DIOSynVax) technology is strategically positioned to leverage AI to rapidly advance safer, stronger vaccines for today, smarter for tomorrow threats.

During the COVID-19 pandemic DIOSynVax pivoted to use it computational technology to develop a broadly protective vaccine against SARS, SARS-CoV-2 and related coronaviruses. Following extensive evaluation for safety and efficacy in animals (Vishwanath et al, Nature Biomedical Engineering 2023), the "First-in-Human" Phase 1 clinical trial of this revolutionary digitally engineered vaccine antigen was conducted at the NIHR Southampton and Cambridge Clinical Research Facilities and enrolled healthy volunteers. The vaccine was administered using a needle-free device into the skin and the results revealed that the vaccine was safe and well tolerated.

Dr. Rebecca Kinsley, Chief Operating Officer of DIOSynVax, commented on the significance of the trial results: "While we are now focusing on our influenza vaccines, this trial has confirmed the strong safety profile of our "Digital-Immune-Optimised Synthetic" antigen and ability to induce broad immune responses. This is a critical step forward as we move towards developing vaccines for supra-Seasonal influenza, pre-pandemic Bird--Flu, and ultimately a Universal-type influenza vaccine."

Professor Jonathan Heeney, Chief Scientific Officer of DIOSynVax, added: "The results of this clinical study using our technology lay the foundation for our influenza vaccine development. The technology offers several advantages, including improved safety, fewer required immunizations, and the ability to anticipate new viral strains as they emerge. We are excited to advance our mRNA-based influenza candidates and expedite proof of concept in the coming months."

In addition to the clinical trial announcement, DIOSynVax also revealed the formation of a new advisory board, composed of leading experts from the pharmaceutical and academic sectors. This board will provide critical insights as the company advances its influenza vaccine candidates toward clinical trials and commercialization.

Dr. Ronald Moss, CEO of DIOSynVax, remarked: "We are excited to have such a distinguished advisory board to guide our efforts as we bring our vaccines to the clinic and form strategic partnerships. Our innovative approach holds significant promise both from a public health perspective and a commercial standpoint, and we are committed to accelerating its development as a vital countermeasure against future pandemics. Notably, our Bird-flu vaccine has several advantages to others and should be utilized to de-risk the current pandemic threat".

About DIOSynVax

DIOSynVax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing universal vaccines using cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies. The company's mission is to provide broad protection against a wide range of infectious diseases, with a particular focus on emerging viral threats that may lead to future pandemics.

