Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 04:00 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sino Biological, Inc.: Advancing Influenza Vaccine Development: Sino Biological Launches Antigens for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Vaccine Strains

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its recommendations for the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine composition, highlighting the continued spread of A(H3N2) subclade K and emerging B/Victoria lineage strains. In rapid response, Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant technology, has launched the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccine strain antigens to accelerate vaccine development.

Decoding the 2026-2027 Northern Hemisphere Influenza Vaccine Strains

Since its identification in August 2025, H3N2 subclade K (J.2.4.1) has become the dominant influenza A strain globally. Defined by the T135K and S144N mutations, this strain exhibits enhanced immune escape, prompting WHO to select A/Darwin/1454/2025 as the new H3N2 reference virus. The H1N1 component has been updated to A/Missouri/11/2025. Meanwhile, B/Victoria lineage activity is rising sharply, with proportions increasing from 6% to over 20% in regions including Hong Kong SAR and the U.S., leading WHO to recommend B/Tokyo/EIS13-175/2025 and B/Pennsylvania/14/2025 strains.

Sino Biological's Comprehensive Reagents for Influenza Research

To support global influenza vaccine research and development, Sino Biological has launched an extensive portfolio of recombinant antigens for the 2026-2027 influenza vaccine strains, including A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1) HA Trimer (purity =90% verified by SEC-MALS), NA, and NP proteins. "Our mission is to provide the scientific community with the highest quality tools as rapidly as possible when infectious disease evolution threatens global health preparedness," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US.

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and customized research services. Serving researchers in more than 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.

For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Sino Biological, Inc.
gmo@sinobiological.cn
www.sinobiological.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advancing-influenza-vaccine-development-sino-biological-launches-antigens-for-the-2026-2027-northern-hemisphere-influenza-vaccine-strains-302703311.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.