Rancho Santa Fe, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - This Christmas Eve, Helen Woodward Animal Center introduced the world to a very special kitten. Named Evergreen, for the tree she was hiding in when coyotes attacked and killed her mother and siblings, the tiny feline's survival was something of a Christmas miracle. With the start of a new year, as the world craves positivity, Evergreen's story has become something of an international sensation. Now Evergreen is finally ready to find her new forever family and Helen Woodward Animal Center is inviting potential adopters to fill out an application and explain why their home is perfect for Evergreen.





Domestic short-haired kitten Evergreen was discovered by Helen Woodward Animal Center Medical Director Dr. Alexis Siler on November 29th when she and her children selected their tree at the Valley Center Christmas Tree Lot. Workers at the lot revealed that they had seen a mother cat and her kittens at various locations around the grounds beginning in mid-November but had been unable to capture and help them. Tragically, late one evening, staff members reported hearing coyotes and the cries of the family and knowing their worst fears had been realized. They had assumed that all were gone until the Siler family selected their fateful tree. There, nestled into the branches was a teeny-tiny kitten, only weeks old, malnourished and suffering from intestinal parasites. The kitten was in desperate need of help… but she was alive.

Evergreen's story has gone international, picked up by MSN, Newsweek, Yahoo, People Magazine, and The Daily Mail, among others. Her miracle tale of survival and rescue has touched millions of people across the globe.

"I think people love a story of survival, especially the survival of such a tiny creature with all odds against it," said Helen Woodward Animal Center Adoption Services Director Kendall Schulz. "Evergreen was so weak and tiny in size you could have almost missed her, but inside, she had the strength and resilience of an Evergreen. She held on and we're so excited to help her find a perfect life that was worth the fight."

Over the last several weeks, under the care of Helen Woodward Animal Center, Evergreen has received regular exams, medical treatments, nourishment and medication for her recovery as she grows to reach a proper weight for a kitten her age. Throughout it all, she has been staying with a foster family and has fallen deeply in love with their pet dog. She has quickly learned to play, cuddle and to become the happiest of kittens.

Evergreen is ready to start the next chapter of her beautiful life - the search for her new forever family. Those interested in adopting can read the kitten's full story and fill out an application at https://animalcenter.org/evergreen. Approved applications will be notified and asked to submit a 100-word essay or a 1-minute video explaining why their home is perfect for Evergreen.

The Center is dedicated to its orphan animals and providing them the life-changing help they need. To donate to help pets like Evergreen, please contact VP of Development Renee Resko at (858) 756-4117 x 347 or go to www.animalcenter.org.

About Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center is a private, non-profit organization where "people help animals and animals help people." Founded in 1972 in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., the Center provides services for more than 90,000 people and more than 10,000 animals annually through adoptions, educational and therapeutic programs both onsite and throughout the community. Helen Woodward Animal Center is also the creator of the International Home 4 the Holidays pet adoption drive, the International Remember Me Thursday® campaign and The Business of Saving Lives Workshops, teaching the business of saving lives to animal welfare leaders from around the world. For more information, go to: www.animalcenter.org.

