MSBAI Unveils Revolutionary AI Copilot for Space Traffic Control at CES 2025

MSBAI just unveiled OrbitGuard, a groundbreaking AI copilot for space traffic control, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

MSBAI has unveiled OrbitGuard, a groundbreaking AI copilot for space traffic control, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas. This revolutionary system transforms overwhelming volumes of space data into actionable intelligence in near real-time, marking a new era in space domain awareness.

"Space traffic is growing at an unprecedented rate, creating an urgent need for advanced traffic control systems that can keep pace," said Allan Grosvenor, CEO of MSBAI. "Our team is thrilled about OrbitGuard's potential - what began as a Space Force initiative has evolved into a groundbreaking solution at a crucial moment. With commercial space activities expanding exponentially, the next evolution of OrbitGuard will be vital for ensuring safe, efficient operations in an increasingly crowded orbital environment."

OrbitGuard tackles a critical challenge in Space Domain Awareness (SDA) head-on. Traditional systems can take months to resolve a single uncorrelated track into actionable intelligence. OrbitGuard changes the game entirely - using cutting-edge AI to slash debris cataloging time from months to near real-time while dramatically improving maneuver detection accuracy in geostationary orbit.

The breakthrough development of OrbitGuard was powered by groundbreaking R&D conducted on the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, at Oak Ridge Leadership Computing Facility (OLCF). Through a prestigious ALCC program allocation, MSBAI's research teams routinely deployed 100-2000 compute nodes to discover and perfect the sophisticated AI models that make OrbitGuard possible. This foundational research, combined with extensive testing and deployment on Department of Defense High Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) supercomputers, has turned OrbitGuard from concept to reality.

OrbitGuard's innovative architecture leverages state-of-the-art AI approaches, including our Patch Time Series Transformer (Patch TST) technology - which aligns with the latest AI research trends moving from traditional tokenization to more flexible, efficient patch-based approaches. The system combines this with:

Joint Embedding Architectures for advanced temporal understanding

Multi-framework AutoML for scalable model evolution

End-to-end Adaptable Workflows powered by modern Reinforcement Learning

MSBAI has successfully delivered on Space Force contract FA864923P1191, completing development of initial OrbitGuard capabilities in direct response to requirements and collaborative guidance from AFRL/RVSX, DRAGON Army. The company has also successfully integrated OrbitGuard services at Space Systems Command's SDA TAP Lab through node-RED integration, with live demonstrations conducted on-site in Colorado Springs.

The company extends special thanks to those who made OrbitGuard possible: Technical Integrations Lead Simon Pulscher, Apollo Lead Maj Sean Allen, AFRL DSRC Chief Bryon Foster, and the entire teams at OLCF and the ALCC program, whose support was instrumental in this achievement.

Live demonstrations of OrbitGuard's capabilities are running throughout CES 2025, showcasing the future of safe, intelligent space autonomous maneuvering.

For more information about MSBAI and OrbitGuard, visit https://microsurgeonbot.com/

About MSBAI MSBAI brings autonomy to knowledge work applications where precision is paramount. We develop certified AI skills agents with rigorous verification and validation, ensuring reliability in critical operations.

Media Contact: Allan Grosvenor Allan@msb.ai

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B10ZEro6yyQ

SOURCE: MSBAI

View the original press release on accesswire.com