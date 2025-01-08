Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.01.2025 21:36 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PieX AI: PieX - World's First AI Emotion Tracking Pendant Launches at CES 2025

Finanznachrichten News

"PieX AI pioneers the application of mmWave radar and on-device AI in the field of consumer wearable products." - Ernest Xie, Ph.D., CTO

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PieX proudly unveiled its groundbreaking innovation, the world's first AI Emotion Tracking Pendant, at CES 2025 today. The unveiling attracted steady crowds throughout the day, with visitors eager to experience live demonstrations and ask questions about the pendant's cutting-edge features.


Attendees were particularly impressed by PieX's unique capabilities, including emotion tracking, meditation guidance, automatic journal writing, and AI-driven coaching.

"We are thrilled to introduce PieX at CES," said Dr. Ernest Xie, CTO of PieX. "It's not just a pendant; it's a revolutionary emotional wellness tool designed to help people better understand and manage their emotions."

One standout feature that drew significant attention was the AI coaching capability, which delivers personalized advice based on a user's emotional state. Beneath its sleek design, PieX integrates several technological innovations, including the use of mmWave radar and other sensors to monitor user's stress level and on-device large language models (LLMs) to provide real-time emotional insights and interactions.

The live demonstrations sparked engaging conversations about the future of AI in enhancing emotional wellness. Attendees exchanged ideas and shared their experiences, offering valuable feedback to the PieX team.

Join Us at CES

We invite all CES attendees to visit us at Booth #63001-02, Hall G, Level 1, Venetian Expo, for hands-on interactions with PieX. Discover how PieX is shaping the future of emotional wellness and personal growth. Together, let's embark on an exciting journey toward greater emotional intelligence and self-awareness!

About PieX

PieX is committed to transforming emotional well-being through cutting-edge technology. By integrating advanced innovations into consumer products, PieX empowers individuals to achieve emotional freedom and personal growth. The PieX Emotion Tracking Pendant is scheduled to launch in North America in Q2 of 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594090/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piex--worlds-first-ai-emotion-tracking-pendant-launches-at-ces-2025-302346310.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.