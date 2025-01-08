Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2025
08.01.2025 22:02 Uhr
Tarvis Partners With Norman Spencer Law Group to Support Expansion of Professional License Defense Services in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Collaboration Aims to Strengthen Professional License Defense Practice

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2025 / Tarvis, a leading management consulting firm with experience in legal strategic practice growth solutions, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Norman Spencer Law Group, a distinguished New York-based law firm handling professional license defense, criminal defense and white-collar crimes. This partnership is focused on helping the firm expand its professional license defense practice areas in 2025, leveraging the experience of Tarvis to reach new clients and enhance service offerings.

Norman Spencer Law Group has built a reputation for providing comprehensive representation to professionals across the healthcare industry facing challenges to their licenses, ensuring that their rights and livelihoods are protected. With growing demand for professional license defense, the firm is poised to broaden its services to meet the needs of medical professionals, including physicians, nurses, physical therapists, and other licensed practitioners.

The partnership will focus on:

Client-Centered Outreach: Expanding Norman Spencer Law Group's online presence to ensure their services are accessible to professionals across various industries.

Practice Development: Leveraging data-driven insights to identify new opportunities for growth while maintaining ethical and professional standards.

"Our collaboration with Tarvis represents a significant step forward in our commitment to serving professionals who depend on their licenses to work and thrive," said Norman Spencer, founding partner at Norman Spencer Law Group. "By combining our legal expertise with Tarvis's innovative growth strategies, we can ensure that more professionals receive the guidance they need during challenging times."

Norman Spencer Law Group's expanded professional license defense services will cover cases involving investigations, disciplinary proceedings, license denials, and appeals. Their experienced team is dedicated to protecting the rights of professionals in New York and beyond, ensuring compliance with legal and regulatory standards.

About Norman Spencer Law Group

Norman Spencer Law Group is a full-service law firm based in New York, offering a wide range of legal services, including criminal defense, white-collar crimes, and professional license defense. The firm is dedicated to providing exceptional representation and personalized service to its clients.
For more information about Norman Spencer Law Group's services visit https://www.nycriminallawyers.com

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting firm, empowering organizations with actionable strategies and cutting-edge insights to navigate the complexities of today's business environment. Tarvis partners with companies nationwide to deliver tailored solutions that drive success.
To learn more about Tarvis, please visit: https://www.tarvis.com

Contact Information

Veronica Green
Communications Manager
press@tarvis.com
716-759-4636

SOURCE: Tarvis



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
