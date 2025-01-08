Zymeworks Inc.: Zymeworks Outlines Strategic Priorities and Outlook for 2025 and 2026

Investigational new drug (IND) applications for initiating first-in-human studies for ZW220 and ZW251 in solid tumors anticipated in 2025

IND applications for initiating first-in-human studies for ZW209 and ZW1528 anticipated in 2026

Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 top-line results for Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) in first-line HER2-positive gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (GEA) are expected 2Q-2025, with potential supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) by Jazz Pharmaceuticals later in 2025

Potential regulatory decisions in EU and China for approval of zanidatamab in second-line biliary tract cancer (BTC) as early as 2Q-2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $324 million (unaudited) as of December 31, 2024, which when combined with certain anticipated regulatory milestone payments, provide projected cash runway into 2H-2027

Company well-positioned for further progress and expansion of R&D pipeline into autoimmune and inflammatory diseases (AIID) and hematological cancers

Company to present on Thursday, January 16, 2024 at 08:15 a.m. PT at the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymeworks Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYME), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse pipeline of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics to improve the standard of care for difficult-to-treat diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease, today provided an update on key strategic priorities for 2025 and 2026.

"2024 was a pivotal year for Zymeworks, marked by the first FDA approval of our internally developed product, zanidatamab, significant clinical progress with our novel, antibody-based therapeutic candidates in solid tumors and advancements in our emerging preclinical pipeline," said Kenneth Galbraith, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Zymeworks. "With critical R&D milestones achieved approximately eighteen months ahead of our initial timelines, a strong financial position and the operational capabilities to advance multiple programs in solid tumors, hematological oncology, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, we are well-positioned to execute against our strategic priorities over the next two years, and continue addressing potential treatment options for some of the most challenging and complex diseases."

Key 2024 Accomplishments:

First-in-human global studies initiated for ZW171);

First-in-human global studies initiated for ZW191);

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval of Ziihera® (https://ir.zymeworks.com/news-releases/news-release-details/fda-grants-us-approval-ziiherar-zanidatamab-hrii-treatment) (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL for injection for intravenous use for the treatment of adults with previously-treated, unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) second-line BTC;

Nominated the fifth product (https://ir.zymeworks.com/news-releases/news-release-details/zymeworks-hosts-rd-day-highlighting-continued-clinical-progress) in the Company's '5 by 5' R&D program, ZW209, a novel DLL3-targeting trispecific T cell engager incorporating co-stimulation that leverages Zymeworks' clinically validated technology platform, AzymetricÔ, with a planned IND application in 1H-2026;

Nominated the first product (https://ir.zymeworks.com/news-releases/news-release-details/zymeworks-hosts-rd-day-highlighting-continued-clinical-progress) from our ADVANCE research strategy, ZW1528, the Company's first development candidate in AIID, which demonstrates dual blockade of two complementary pathways of respiratory inflammation and offers potential benefit in mixed-type chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with a planned IND application in 2H-2026;

Through a series of publications and presentations (https://www.zymeworks.com/publications/), outlined additional preclinical data supporting the potential therapeutic benefit of clinical programs and IND candidates in our solid tumor R&D portfolio (ZW171, ZW191, ZW220, ZW251 and ZW209) and our proprietary TOPO1i payload, ZD-06519;

Strengthened our board of directors through the addition of three new members, Dr. Alessandra Cesano (https://ir.zymeworks.com/news-releases/news-release-details/zymeworks-announces-appointment-dr-alessandra-cesano-its-board), Dr. Neil Gallagher (https://ir.zymeworks.com/news-releases/news-release-details/zymeworks-announces-appointment-dr-neil-gallagher-its-board), and Mr. Scott Platshon (https://www.zymeworks.com/who-we-are/bod);

Strengthened our leadership team through the addition of Ms. Leone Patterson (https://ir.zymeworks.com/news-releases/news-release-details/zymeworks-appoints-leone-patterson-chief-business-and-financial) as Chief Business and Financial Officer; and

Successfully completed $30 million of share repurchases under the Company's Share Repurchase Program (https://ir.zymeworks.com/news-releases/news-release-details/zymeworks-announces-share-repurchase-program-60-million-its) announced in August 2024.



2025 and 2026 Priorities and Anticipated Milestones

Clinical Development of Wholly-Owned Solid Tumor Pipeline ('5 by 5')

Advance ZW171 and ZW191 in solid tumors in ongoing Phase 1 trials; and

Continue to drive the progression of the broad and differentiated product pipeline of ADCs and multispecific antibody therapeutics (MSATs) developed pursuant to the '5 by 5' R&D program, targeting completion of all five IND applications by the end of 1H-2026.

ADVANCE R&D Program

Leverage Zymeworks' proprietary platforms to expand our ADVANCE R&D strategy and diversify our pipeline within and beyond solid tumor indications with additional therapeutic indications such as AIID and hematological cancers;

Submission of first IND application in AIID expected in 2H-2026 for ZW1528, focused in COPD patients;

Continue to drive product innovation with increased novelty in targets, and unique mechanisms of action through bispecific or biparatopic ADCs, dual-payload ADCs, multi-specific immune cell engagers and immune-oncology; and

Continue to actively share peer-reviewed publications and data across preclinical and clinical programs.

Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii)

Our partner Jazz Pharmaceuticals is expected to report top-line results from the Phase 3 HERIZON-GEA-01 trial evaluating zanidatamab in HER2-positive GEA in 2Q-2025 with potential for submission for a sBLA in first-line GEA later in 2025;

A BLA for zanidatamab in second-line BTC was accepted for review by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China in 2024 and potential approval is anticipated as early as 2H-2025; and

The European Medicines Agency validated the marketing authorization application for zanidatamab in second-line BTC in 2024 and potential approval is anticipated as early as 2Q-2025.



Updated Cash Runway Guidance

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash resources of approximately $324 million (unaudited), consisting of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, not including a $25 million milestone payment earned in 4Q-2024 from Jazz Pharmaceuticals which is expected to be received in 1Q-2025. Based on current operating plans and assuming receipt of certain anticipated regulatory milestones, we continue to expect our existing cash resources, when combined with such anticipated milestone payments, will enable us to fund planned operations into 2H-2027.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation and Webcast

Management will participate in the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference taking place in San Francisco, California, from January 13-16, 2025, and present on January 16 at 8:15 am PT. The presentation and webcast will be available on Zymeworks' website.

About Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Zymeworks' mission is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people impacted by difficult-to-treat conditions such as cancer, inflammation, and autoimmune disease. The Company's complementary therapeutic platforms and fully integrated drug development engine provide the flexibility and compatibility to precisely engineer and develop highly differentiated antibody-based therapeutic candidates. Zymeworks engineered and developed zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody using the Company's proprietary Azymetric technology. Zymeworks has entered into separate agreements with BeiGene, Ltd.

