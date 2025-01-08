Appoints Jim Williamson Acting Chief Executive Officer

President and CEO Juan C. Andrade Departs Company

Everest Group, Ltd., a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions, today announced that Jim Williamson, Executive Vice President and Group Chief Operating Officer, has been named Acting CEO, and accordingly has joined Everest's Board of Directors, both with immediate effect.

Juan C. Andrade, who has served as President and CEO since 2020, has stepped down from his role to pursue a new position as CEO of a prominent financial services firm.

"The Board of Directors has great confidence in Jim and is pleased to have appointed him to take the helm at Everest," said Chairman of the Board Joseph Taranto. "His appointment is consistent with the Board's succession planning process, and we believe that his deep experience spanning insurance and reinsurance sectors, functional areas and geography will deliver value for stakeholders and position Everest well for the future. Jim will continue to partner with an experienced and talented group of senior colleagues, including CFO Mark Kociancic, to achieve Everest's long term strategic goals. In addition, we wish Juan well in his new position."

A 20-year veteran of the insurance industry, Mr. Williamson brings a wealth of experience to his new role. After joining Everest in 2020 as Group COO, he assumed the expanded role as Head of the Company's Reinsurance Division in May 2021 and was promoted to lead both the Reinsurance and Insurance businesses in March 2024. Over his career spanning Everest, The Hartford, Chubb and ACE Mr. Williamson has held senior positions in all aspects of the P&C industry including commercial, specialty and consumer lines of business in the US and internationally.

