Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.: Applied DNA Reschedules Investor Update Call in Observance of the National Day of Mourning in Recognition of the Passing of Former President Jimmy Carter

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) ("Applied DNA" or the "Company"), a leader in polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based technologies, today announced that it has rescheduled its Investor Update call to Thursday, February 13, 2025, to coincide with the release of its first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results.

The Company originally scheduled an Investor Update call for January 9, 2025, to update shareholders on its strategic restructuring announced in December 2024 and GMP initiative. The change reflects the observance of the National Day of Mourning in recognition of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences is a biotechnology company developing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid ("DNA"). Using the polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") to enable both the production and detection of DNA, we currently operate in three primary business markets: (i) the enzymatic manufacture of synthetic DNA for use in the production of nucleic acid-based therapeutics and the development and sale of a proprietary RNA polymerase ("RNAP") for use in the production of mRNA therapeutics; and, (ii) the detection of DNA and RNA in molecular diagnostics and genetic testing services; and (iii) the manufacture and detection of DNA for industrial supply chain security services.

Visit adnas.com for more information. Follow us on X and LinkedIn. Join our mailing list.

For additional information:

Investor Relations: Sanjay M. Hurry, 917-733-5573, sanjay.hurry@adnas.com

Web: https://investors.adnas.com/

SOURCE: Applied DNA Sciences, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com