Palmetto, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - WeatherShield Coatings, a leader in protective and aesthetic home solutions, is set to make a significant impact at the Tampa Bay Home Show in Manatee County. The company will demonstrate its groundbreaking Roof Guard, a nano-technology sealant and ceramic coating designed to withstand Florida's harsh environmental conditions. This innovative product aims to help homeowners avoid costly roof replacements by extending the life of their roofs by 15 years before recoating.





Attendees can witness live demonstrations of WeatherShield's waterproofing, soundproofing, and energy-saving coatings, all of which come with a 15-year written manufacturer warranty accepted by Florida insurance companies. See the latest trends in home remodeling: from kitchen and baths to flooring, to windows and home protection.

The event will take place on January 25-26 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, located at 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto, Florida, from 10 am Saturday to 5 pm Sunday. Admission is free, and interested parties can register for tickets at this link or simply show up at the event.

Roof Guard is a clear gloss waterproofing nano-technology solution that combines 100% acrylic resin with advanced additives to penetrate porous surfaces, seal cracks, and create a protective barrier against water intrusion, mold, mildew, and algae. Suitable for various roofing materials, including asphalt and fiberglass shingles, roll roofing, wood, and metal, it preserves color and secures shingle granules, preventing damage from weather exposure.

"Roof Guard is more than just a product; it's a commitment to quality and innovation," said Edward Isin, COO of WeatherShield Coatings, Florida. "Our goal is to provide Florida homeowners with a reliable solution that not only protects but also enhances the beauty and longevity of their roofs. Saving them thousands of dollars by using our space age coatings instead of replacing their entire roof with a 15 year manufacturer warranty."

WeatherShield's advanced roof coating technology also includes Roof Guard+, a bright white, elastomeric acrylic coating that offers waterproofing, insulating, soundproofing, and reflective ceramic technology. This ENERGY STAR® certified product is designed to protect and rejuvenate sloped roofing surfaces, providing exceptional mildew resistance, UV ray reflectivity, and superior thermal shock protection.

Recommended for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, Roof Guard+ adheres to various substrates, offering excellent adhesion and breathability. Backed by a 15- year limited material warranty, it ensures long-lasting protection against chipping, cracking, and peeling when applied per manufacturer specifications. This innovative design saves energy, enhances durability, and combats environmental forces to keep roofs in top condition.

About Weathershield Coatings, INC

WeatherShield Coatings is a trusted partner for protecting and enhancing homes. The company specializes in roof, exterior, and interior coatings, offering durable paints, ceramic finishes, sealants, and epoxy solutions to safeguard and beautify properties. Services include wood staining, pressure washing, caulking, drywall and concrete repairs, as well as light plumbing and handyman tasks. With expertise in both protective and aesthetic solutions, WeatherShield Coatings ensures comprehensive coverage for every part of a home. The company delivers quality craftsmanship and reliable service to maintain homes at their best. For more information, call 813-723-3737.

