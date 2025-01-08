NextGen Healthcare Named Top Physician Practice Management Vendor by Black Book Research

Black Book Market Research LLC, a leading provider of healthcare IT insights, has announced the results of its annual Ambulatory EHR/Practice Management (PM) User Survey. The 2025 Comparative Performance Result Set identifies the top-performing physician practice management software vendors across various practice sizes and specialties. This year's results highlight innovations and excellence in digital transformation within the healthcare industry.

Survey Highlights:

The survey gathered over 24,500 validated responses from healthcare professionals across all practice sizes. Vendors were evaluated based on 18 key performance indicators (KPIs) specifically tailored to physician practice management systems. These KPIs included strategic alignment with practice goals, workflow optimization, compliance facilitation, interoperability, and data security. Unique to PM solutions, these indicators also covered reimbursement maximization, patient engagement features, and regulatory audit preparedness. Comprehensive rankings assessed performance in these areas, showcasing vendors' ability to streamline operations, enhance patient outcomes, and ensure compliance with evolving healthcare regulations. Outstanding vendors were recognized in categories for Solo and Small Practices (1-5 practitioners), Mid-Sized Group Practices (6-20 practitioners), Large Group Practices (21-50 practitioners), and Enterprise-Level Physician Groups (51+ practitioners).

NextGen Healthcare has been client-rated #1 for the third consecutive year for excellence in strategic alignment, compliance facilitation, and workflow optimization in practices under 100 providers. Clients praised its seamless integration with other healthcare IT systems, robust compliance tools, and patient engagement features. Its advanced reimbursement maximization tools and customizable solutions cater to diverse specialties and practice sizes, reinforcing its leadership in the industry.

Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research, highlights, "Physician practice management software is evolving rapidly, driven by innovations like FHIR for seamless data exchange, transforming how practices deliver value-based care. Key advancements in AI are streamlining scheduling, patient engagement, and operational workflows."

In addition to these innovations, real-time compliance updates are simplifying administrative tasks, while the shift to cloud-based platforms is providing practices with scalable, secure solutions. Furthermore, the focus on patient-centric features such as enhanced portals and telehealth capabilities is boosting patient satisfaction and retention, driving significant change in the healthcare technology landscape.

According to objective surveying by Black Book, NextGen Healthcare's clients have observed significant advancements in their practice management systems. Many clients note the impact of integrated regulatory updates and compliance tools, which ensure alignment with key standards such as MACRA, MIPS, and CMS health equity measures. Clients also highlight the seamless data exchange facilitated by NextGen, enabling enhanced interoperability across EHRs, laboratories, and Health Information Exchanges (HIEs), ultimately improving care coordination and decision-making. Additionally, clients report that automated coding, claims scrubbing, and denial management features are critical for maximizing reimbursement and reducing revenue leakage, which in turn improves financial stability and the robust patient engagement features, including portals, appointment reminders, and telehealth integration, have helped improve communication, retention, and overall patient satisfaction.

About the Black Book Annual Survey: The survey evaluates vendors through independent client feedback to ensure objective and reliable insights. Over 3,000,000 healthcare IT users have participated since 2013. This year's survey encompassed 145 PM vendors, offering a comprehensive analysis of their capabilities and user satisfaction.

