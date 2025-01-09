Edinburgh, Scotland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Herd the good Moos? VisitScotland has a special Coo Year message, taking inspiration from Scotland's hardy icons, our Highland Coos!







Newton Farm Holidays and Tours, Forfar. © VisitScotland/Lesley Martin.

Newton Farm Holidays and Tours, Forfar. © VisitScotland/Lesley Martin.

Inviting visitors to wrap up warm to experience Scotland's enticing winter offering, VisitScotland celebrates with a moo-ving tribute to our beloved furry friends. Julie the Highland Coo - proudly showcasing her bespoke coo-ture Scottish knitwear at Newton Farm Holidays and Tours - has a starring role encouraging those who love Scotland across the world to swap the January Blues for Scotland's Highland Coos.

Of course, the fun doesn't stop on the farm. As the colder months arrive, Scotland transforms into an inviting playground filled with winter adventures - from reindeer encounters and thrilling outdoor escapes to live music events and snowy retreats. Winter in Scotland is a time to bask in the warmth of welcome for which Scots are widely known. While the days are shorter, the nights are filled with music, drams by the fire and hearty Scottish delicacies to warm both the heart and soul. The precious winter light feels even more special casting its ethereal glow on the beautiful landscapes and scenery allowing those who choose to venture out in the winter months to feel as if they're witnessing some kind of magic as the golden hues bring the great outdoors to life in unexpected ways. Crisp fresh days, rosy cheeks and cosy corners are waiting to be discovered this winter in Scotland…

Scotland's beloved coos are already a firm favourite amongst visitors and locals alike, appearing on a plethora of souvenirs as well as social feeds. For 10 years, Scotland's Highland Coos have starred in their very own social media phenomenon thanks to VisitScotland's Coosday posts and this January VisitScotland is taking Coosday to a whole other level. Following in the footsteps of some rather iconic Shetland Ponies (take a look here), the Highland Coos of Newton Farm Holidays and Tours in Angus enjoyed a winter glow-up to banish the January blues.

Louise Nicoll, Owner of Newton Farm Holidays and Tours said:

"Our working family farm, nestled in the idyllic rural Angus countryside, offers a variety of authentic experiences that invite visitors to immerse themselves in the daily rhythms of Scottish farm life.

"Scotland's magic truly shines in winter, with its crisp air, serene landscapes, and an undeniable sense of cosiness. Exploring the outdoors during this season is both invigorating and rewarding, and our farm tours and experiences are a perfect way to safely meet our friendly animals, delve into Scotland's rich agricultural heritage, and enjoy the restorative power of nature.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with VisitScotland and the talented knitters at A' The Airts Community Centre on this wonderfully unique project. Seeing one of our cherished Highland cows stepping into her role as an aspiring model and ambassador has been a joy. Their quirky personalities bring a smile to everyone they meet, and we hope the cosy couture will inspire visitors to embrace their own winter adventures here in Scotland, the Home of the Cosy Coos!"

More inspiration around farm stays and experiences in Scotland: Farm Stays & Holidays in Scotland | VisitScotland

In her modelling debut, Julie showed off her bespoke knitwear which has been specially designed and crafted by a team of knitters from A' The Airts Community Centre & Café in Sanquhar, Dumfries & Galloway using wool from a collection of Scottish Suppliers: Merrick Scottish Blackface Knitwear, Wee Country Yarns and Todd & Duncan. Just as iconic fashion houses including Chanel and Dior have been inspired by the landscapes and textile heritage of Scotland, so too have these unique garments. The blue and the purple hues are reminiscent of Scotland's national flower, the thistle, alongside the historic Sanquhar pattern.

Yvonne Barber, Centre Manager at A' The Airts Community Centre in Dumfries and Galloway said:

"The knitting group Sanquhar Pattern Design Team at A' The Airts Community Centre has been running for 10 years but this is the first time we've taken on a commission as unusual as this! It has been an absolute pleasure working with VisitScotland and Newton Farm Holidays and Tours not only to showcase Scotland in the winter, but to also highlight the country's textile heritage and the knitting skills of the extremely talented team at the A' The Airts Community Centre. Over the course of 78 hours, five knitters have come together to produce the bespoke garments. From pattern design and hand knitting to making alterations to get the best fit possible for our unique model, it's been a team effort from the knitters and wider admin team showcasing the true community spirit of this project."

Vicki Miller, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said:

"Using Highland cows in Angus wearing a pattern that is uniquely Scottish, made with Scottish wool, and by talented knitters from Dumfries and Galloway, the images are designed to instil that feeling visitors get when they come to Scotland in winter.

"We know that travel outside the traditional summer season is becoming increasingly appealing for our international markets, while visitors to Scotland say their trip has enhanced their wellbeing. We hope our profile-raising 'super moo-del' can ignite that interest further and more can see that a winter break is good for the soul.

"It is part of our sustainable tourism work to make Scotland a must-visit, must-return year-round destination, by encouraging seasonal spread and helping tourism and events to extend the season.

"Scotland has so much to offer during those shorter days and longer nights; from walking in our breathtaking landscapes on a cold crisp morning or stargazing under our world-famous dark skies, to attending a concert or festival, or taking the time to coorie in with old friends and new.

"Whether here for a day or longer - booking accommodation, dining out or using local businesses - a visit during the winter months supports our valuable visitor economy and helps to sustain our communities."

Winter in Scotland

For those who like to wrap up warm in winter, Scotland really is the most enchanting of seasons. From snow-covered peaks reflected in the deepest of lochs to peaceful woodland scenes and bracing coastal walks with the waves in charge of the soundtrack: A winter trip to Scotland is the best way to clear the mind and warm the soul. Here are three ways to make the most of Scotland's spectacular nature at this time of year:

Walk on the Wild Side

Hibernation is overrated! In fact, the winter months are a great time to spot some of Scotland's amazing wildlife, whether it's orcas in Shetland or magical mountain hares in the snow-covered hills of the Cairngorms National Park. And thanks to comparatively mild winters, many feathered visitors from more northerly regions of Europe have long chosen Scotland as their top destination for a winter break. With a bit of luck, birdwatchers can spot species such as Whooper Swans, Shelduck, Greenshank, Merganser, Lapwing and Oystercatcher while enjoying many of the stunning winter walks Scotland has to offer.

Keep Mooo-ving

There is no need for adrenaline-seekers to slow down in Scotland during the winter months, with a range of exciting activities on offer. These include wintersports in the country's five ski resorts, mountain biking on spectacular trails which are open all-year round and catching the perfect wave at the world's first inland surf resort.

Reach for the Stars

Shorter daylight hours in winter mean more time to marvel at the stars. Thanks to low light pollution, Scotland is one of the best destinations for stargazing and is increasingly becoming a hotspot for spectacular displays of the Northern Lights, too. For an unforgettable viewing experience, Scotland offers a range of unique accommodation options, from a lighthouse keeper's cottage to a castle with its own private beach.

After refreshing days in Scotland's Great Outdoors, visitors can look forward to warming up in ways that will not only bring up the temperature, but create unforgettable memories at the same time: from joining the locals in celebrating some of the hottest events in the calendar and indulging in the finest seasonal food and drink to fully embracing Coorie, the Scots' very own version of cosiness.

Tune in to the Mooo-sic (and Relight Your Fire)

Kicking off another year of enthralling entertainment and events, Celtic Connections brings the vibrant rhythms of folk, roots, and world music to Glasgow, Scotland's UNESCO City of Music, from 16 th January to 2 nd February 2025.

January to 2 February 2025. The Up Helly Aa Fire Festivals in Shetland are a unique celebration of the islands' Viking heritage, starting in Scalloway in early January and finishing in late March with Delting Up Helly Aa. The largest fire festival takes place in Lerwick on the last Tuesday of January.

Packing the dancing shoes is a must for visitors at the end of January when the Scots celebrate Burns Night, the birthday of the National Bard Robert Burns. There's nothing like joining a Scottish ceilidh to boost the endorphins - and everyone is welcome!

Spectra, Scotland's Festival of Light, will make a spectacular return to light up the skies of Aberdeen, from 6th to 9th February 2025. The popular festival will transform iconic city centre sites into a vibrant illuminated canvas, with a programme of free artworks and events.

Enjoy Hearty Tummy-Warmers

Many of Scotland's most famous dishes and drinks - from porridge to haggis and whisky to Cullen skink (a creamy fish soup which tastes like a hug in a bowl) - have a track record of keeping tummies warm going back hundreds of years - so it's no surprise that winter is the best time to give them a try!

Thanks to a uniquely vibrant food and drink scene, there are always new eateries, distilleries and experiences to discover that are sure to tantalise the tastebuds. One that should be on everyone's list in 2025 is Margo, a new addition to Glasgow's Merchant City from the team behind the iconic Ox and Finch, offering a menu that will regularly evolve while retaining a flavour-led approach with a focus on Scottish seafood and bread and pasta made from scratch. In the world of drink, Edinburgh Gin has just opened the doors to its highly-anticipated new distillery and visitor centre with a range of fantastic experiences on offer. In 2025, Scotland's most northerly distillery will open in Shetland as The Lerwick Distillery prepares to welcome visitors and begin its whisky production. And for family friendly options, these heavenly hot chocolate spots in the capital and cosy café corners in Perthshire are perfect for chilly sightseers.

Bring on the Heat

Last but not least, the winter months are the ideal time for slowing down, recharging the batteries and getting a break from the daily grind. Luckily, Scotland boasts a wealth of cosy cabins with private hot tubs and relaxing outdoor saunas that will be just the ticket for anyone looking to unwind.

So, form an orderly coo to book a trip to Scotland this winter - you herd it here first!

VisitScotland is Scotland's national tourism organisation. Its core purpose is to drive the visitor economy, growing its value in Scotland.

VisitScotland's work is aimed at achieving the four Ss - driving spend, spread, sustainability and satisfaction for visitors, industry and communities.

The organisation's strategic framework is delivering against the National Strategy for Economic Transformation which aims to support a wellbeing economy.

VisitScotland's work helps support the ambitions of the national tourism strategy, Scotland Outlook 2030, for Scotland to be a world leader in 21 st century tourism.

century tourism. VisitScotland is a leader in responsible tourism, making Scotland a better place for people to live and visit. We are proud signatories of the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism and Tourism Declares a Climate Emergency.

For VisitScotland's press releases go to Media Centre (visitscotland.org) tourism statistics and frequently asked questions go to http://www.visitscotland.org/ For holiday information on Scotland go to www.visitscotland.com

Scotland's Highland Cows

Highland Cows or Highland Coos can be found across the whole of Scotland but they originate, as their name suggests, from The Highlands and Western Isles of Scotland. The breed is one of the oldest registered breeds of cattle in the world and one of Britain's oldest, most distinctive and well-known breeds. While today, the iconic image of a Highland Cow is a red colour, they can also be seen in yellow, white and black, which is the breed's original colour. More information here: The Highland Breed - Highland Cattle Society.

Travel in Winter is Good For the Soul

A survey carried out for the National Trust for Scotland shows that 97% of Scots believe access to the outdoors is important for their mental health, a point that is particularly significant at this time of year when the wintery weather and dark nights can deter people from heading out. Read more here: Time spent outdoors improves mental health and wellbeing | National Trust for Scotland.

A' The Airts

A' The Airts in the Royal Burgh of Sanquhar is a Community Arts and Crafts centre nestled in the heart of Upper Nithsdale, Dumfriesshire, Scotland. A' the Airts contributes to the social, economic and cultural well-being of the communities of Upper Nithsdale by actively encouraging participation in a range of arts, crafts and related activities.

Newton Farm Holidays and Tours

Newton of Fothringham is an award-winning farm with a difference. In the peaceful, idyllic setting of Angus, Scotland, lies the traditional, working, family run farm that offers not just a well-deserved break in the farmhouse bed and breakfast or self-catering cottage, but memories to last a lifetime.

Merrick Scottish Blackface Knitwear

Merrick Scottish Blackface Knitwear is a social enterprise led by tradition, design, and a commitment to sustainability, specialising in luxury knitted outerwear. All processes are small scale, low impact, and as local as they can be and profits are reinvested in projects that benefit nature and community. The name originates from south Scotland's highest peak, which sits at the heart the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire Biosphere, the country's first UNESCO Biosphere which is the home of Merrick - Scottish Blackface Knitwear.

Wee Country Yarns

Wee Country Yarns is an online shop for knitters and crocheters based in Alloa which sells a huge range of yarns, patterns, needles, hooks, buttons and accessories. They also offer their own range of yarns, either dyed or spun locally.

Todd & Duncan

Todd & Duncan are the world's leading cashmere yarn spinners with over 150 years heritage. All Todd & Duncan yarn is produced at their Loch Leven mill in Scotland, using methods that are true to the ways of the past.

