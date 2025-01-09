Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Pluto Ventures Inc. (CSE: PLTO) ("PLTO" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mathew Lee as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.

Mr. Lee is a seasoned finance professional with over 15 years of experience in corporate leadership and financial management. He has provided CFO services to a diverse range of publicly traded companies since 2017, spanning industries such as technology, mining, cannabis, and ESG. Mr. Lee has also held senior roles, including Financial Controller at AP Capital Management and managerial positions at Raymond James Ltd. and Smythe LLP, where he developed expertise in audit, corporate finance, and operations management.

A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and a Commerce graduate from the University of British Columbia, Mr. Lee brings a strong background in M&A accounting, securities regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. Based in Vancouver, he is well-positioned to lead Pluto Ventures' financial strategy as the Company continues to execute on its growth initiatives.

Lawrence Tsang, President and CEO, commented, "We are excited to welcome Mathew Lee to the leadership team at Pluto Ventures. Mathew's extensive financial expertise and proven track record make him an ideal fit to support the Company's vision and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company also announces that Herrick Lau has resigned as CFO, corporate secretary and director. The Board extends its gratitude to Mr. Lau for his contributions and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About the Company

Pluto Ventures Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company's current principal project is the Dardanelle Project, which covers an area of 1,434 hectares located 23 kilometers east of Terrace, British Columbia.

