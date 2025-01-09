Grenke has achieved a historic milestone in 2024, with its leasing business surpassing the three-billion-euro threshold for the first time. The company recorded new leasing business volume of 3.06 billion euros, representing an impressive 18.4 percent growth compared to the previous year. This remarkable performance was accompanied by enhanced profitability, as evidenced by an improved contribution margin 2 of 17.0 percent, reaching 17.4 percent in the fourth quarter. The stock market responded favorably to these developments, with Grenke's shares experiencing significant gains and establishing a strong position within the SDAX index.

Banking Division Growth

The company's strategic realignment of its financing structure has proven successful, with its in-house banking operations gaining increasing prominence. Customer deposits surged to over 2.2 billion euros by the end of 2024, marking a substantial increase of nearly 38 percent. The company's international presence remains robust, with France emerging as the largest market at approximately 20 percent of new business volume, followed by Germany and Italy. The growth was particularly driven by the leasing of industrial machinery and office equipment across these key markets.

