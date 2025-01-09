SAP's stock achieved a remarkable milestone on Tuesday, reaching an all-time high of 247.65 euros on the XETRA exchange, marking a 1.7% increase. This achievement underscores the company's extraordinary market performance, with shares soaring more than 80% above their 52-week low of 137.42 euros. The Walldorf-based software giant's robust financial performance supports this upward trajectory, evidenced by a 9.38% revenue increase to 8.47 billion euros in the latest quarter. The company also demonstrated strong profitability, with earnings per share climbing from 1.09 euros to 1.25 euros.

Market Outlook Remains Bullish

Analysts maintain an optimistic stance on SAP's future performance, highlighting significant growth potential. Market experts anticipate potential revenue growth acceleration to 15% annually, coupled with projected operating margins reaching approximately 35%. This positive outlook is further reinforced by the company's strategic advancement in its cloud segment and continuous market position strengthening through new integrations for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

