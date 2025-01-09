Winchester, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2025) - Patriot Tree Service, a leading provider of professional tree care solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its Storm Preparedness and Recovery Program. Designed to address the growing risks posed by hazardous trees during severe weather events, this program aims to help property owners mitigate potential damage and ensure swift recovery after storms.





Patriot Crew working to remove a tree that had fallen on a customers home/deck in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/234015_b393b03f04346b6e_001full.jpg

This initiative comes in response to a record number of severe storms impacting the region over the past year, leaving many residents scrambling to address fallen trees, property damage, and safety hazards. The program includes pre-storm consultations, emergency response services, and proactive tree care measures to reduce storm-related risks.

"We've seen firsthand how devastating storm damage can be for our community," said Jordan Lillis, owner of Patriot Tree Service. "With this program, we aim to protect lives and properties by helping residents and businesses take a proactive approach to tree care before the next storm hits."





Patriots Crew carefully removing a tree from atop a customer's house in Winchester, Virginia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/234015_b393b03f04346b6e_002full.jpg

Key Features of the Storm Preparedness and Recovery Program

Free Pre-Storm Assessments : Expert evaluations to identify and address vulnerable trees before they become a hazard.

: Expert evaluations to identify and address vulnerable trees before they become a hazard. Priority Emergency Services : Rapid response for fallen or storm-damaged trees, including those on roofs or near power lines.

: Rapid response for fallen or storm-damaged trees, including those on roofs or near power lines. Preventive Tree Care: Pruning, trimming, and other maintenance services to minimize the risk of storm-related damage.

Patriot Tree Service's program underscores its commitment to safety and environmental stewardship. By addressing potential hazards early, the company not only protects properties but also preserves the health of the region's trees.

Community Impact and Environmental Sustainability

As part of the company's ongoing sustainability efforts, Patriot Tree Service is integrating storm debris into its free wood chip and log delivery programs. This initiative diverts waste from landfills and provides valuable resources for landscaping and heating.

"Severe weather doesn't just leave behind damage; it also creates opportunities to repurpose materials for the benefit of our community," Lillis added.

Explore the Program

Property owners are encouraged to schedule a free pre-storm assessment or learn more about the program by visiting https://www.patriottreeservicewv.com or calling 304-207-0115.

Follow Patriot Tree Service on social media for storm preparation tips, updates, and insights into its community-focused projects.





Patriot Tree Service Logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10926/234015_b393b03f04346b6e_003full.jpg

About Patriot Tree Service

Patriot Tree Service has been a trusted provider of professional tree care in the Winchester area since 2022. From routine maintenance to emergency removals, its team of certified experts is dedicated to preserving trees, ensuring safety, and fostering a healthier environment.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234015

SOURCE: Brand Featured