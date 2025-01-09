Visionaize Inc.: Visionaize Announces a New Patent, Reinforcing Leadership in Industrial Operational Excellence and Digital Twins

Visionaize, a leader in 3D Digital Twin and AI-driven solutions for the industrial sector, proudly announces the receipt of it's U.S. patent for innovative technologies that significantly advance industrial intelligence and operational improvements. The patent is for Visionaize's sustainable digital twin system, this innovations are set to revolutionize industrial plants' operations, driving efficiency, sustainability, and predictive capabilities across industries.

Visionaize's newly patented Sustainable Digital Twin System (Patent # 11900296 ) features a cooperative network of multiple engines to manage virtual assets corresponding to each physical asset in a facility. The system incorporates a robust Management of Change (MoC) mechanism that tracks and manages modifications of these virtual assets in a controlled, work-in-progress environment. This allows for simulations and impact analyses of any changes made to the virtual assets, helping end users review, update, and implement modifications efficiently. By enabling the simulation of modifications and their impact within a safe environment, Visionaize's system ensures that changes are thoroughly vetted and optimized before being applied to the production environment, thus enhancing both operational efficiency and sustainability.

Visionaize's solution helps industrial operators make informed decisions that enhance reliability and extend the lifespan of critical assets.

"We are thrilled to receive the patent, which represent a significant step forward in our mission to deliver intelligent, sustainable solutions to the industrial sector," said Vikas Agrawal, CEO of Visionaize. "The technology is not just about enhancing operational efficiency; they are about redefining how industries approach sustainability and asset management. Our sustainable digital twin system exemplify the kind of innovation that will lead the industrial sector into the future."

Visionaize has long been at the forefront of industrial intelligence, providing clients with a unique blend of 3D digital twins and AI-powered insights that drive real-world impact. With these new patents, Visionaize continues to set the standard for innovation in the industry, offering solutions that not only solve today's challenges but also anticipate the needs of tomorrow.

As industries navigate the complexities of digital transformation, Visionaize's patented technologies provide a clear path forward, enabling organizations to optimize operations, reduce their environmental footprint, and improve overall asset performance.

About Visionaize: Visionaize is a leading provider of 3D Digital Twin and AI-driven solutions for the industrial sector. Specializing in industrial intelligence and operational improvements, Visionaize helps organizations achieve enhanced efficiency, sustainability, and predictive maintenance capabilities. With offices in California, Houston, Calgary, Saudi Arabia, and India, Visionaize is dedicated to transforming the way industries operate.

