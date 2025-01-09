IXOPAY & Riskified Announce Partnership to Boost Fraud Prevention and Enhance Enterprise Payment Orchestration

The partnership will help ecommerce customers securely expand their businesses by leveraging omnichannel payment orchestration with AI fraud detection

LEHI, UT and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / IXOPAY , a leading enterprise payment orchestration platform, and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD), a leader in ecommerce fraud and risk intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance payment security, reduce fraud challenges and increase payment operation resilience. As global payment ecosystems become more complex, so do the associated risks. IXOPAY and Riskified are teaming up to provide businesses with a seamless, secure and efficient way to enhance their payments orchestration and effectively repel fraud threats.

This partnership combines IXOPAY's payment orchestration, tokenization, and flexible payment optimization capabilities with Riskified's AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform. Businesses using this combined solution will have the opportunity to increase sales conversion by reducing false declines, enhance security to minimize fraud chargebacks, and optimize payment flows for a frictionless customer payment experience-enabling merchant growth while minimizing risk.

"IXOPAY's mission to deliver a comprehensive, secure payment orchestration platform is advanced by our exciting partnership with Riskified," said Brady Harris, CEO of IXOPAY. "Riskified's machine learning technology enhances our ability to detect fraud and reduce chargebacks, further strengthening our commitment to safeguarding revenue while approving more legitimate transactions."

"Our partnership with IXOPAY marks a significant step forward in helping merchants optimize their payment processes and improve operational efficiency," said Eido Gal, CEO of Riskified. "By integrating omnichannel payment processing, we're strengthening our fraud prevention capabilities while improving the transaction experience for merchants and consumers."

"The partnership between IXOPAY and Riskified will provide Super.com a market advantage with end customers and travel agency partners," said Sarah Boehmer, Senior Director of Payment Processing & Fraud Strategy at Super.com. "The unified solution will allow us to collect a credit card PAN and securely forward it to our travel partners, while keeping Super.com PCI compliant and our customers protected from fraud."

Designed to enhance payment processing by integrating AI-powered fraud detection, IXOPAY and Riskified's partnership will reduce operational costs by minimizing the need for manual reviews and improve customer satisfaction by decreasing false declines and other transaction disruptions. The combined solution will help ensure regulation compliance, provide real-time threat response, and improve adaptive payment routing while providing robust network-wide analytics to improve overall ecommerce performance.

To learn more about the evolving world of ecommerce orchestration, request an invitation to join Riskified and IXOPAY's January 11 networking reception in New York City on the eve of NRF 2025 and visit Riskified's NRF booth (3675) January 12-14.

Additional details on the partnership are available at https://go.ixopay.com/partner/riskified .

About IXOPAY

IXOPAY is a leading provider of enterprise-grade payment orchestration, providing a fully integrated platform and flexible payment optimization modules to businesses around the world. With a single API and scalable payments architecture, IXOPAY empowers businesses to simplify, secure, and increase the resilience of their payment systems. Learn more at www.ixopay.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Riskified

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) empowers businesses to unleash ecommerce growth by outsmarting risk. Many of the world's biggest brands and publicly traded companies selling online rely on Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention. Developed and managed by the largest team of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified's AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyzes the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights. Riskified was named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies in 2024. Learn more at riskified.com.

