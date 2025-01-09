The number of customers doubled in just one year. Assets under management have reached over 100 billion euro, driven in particular by the introduction of the card and current account.

The share of international customers has grown to over one-third. With the launch of local branches and its proprietary securities settlement system, Trade Republic is now rolling out local banking products in countries such as France, Spain, and Italy.

In France, the digital bank has reached 1 million customers and is the first to introduce commission-free savings plans for the tax advantaged savings account PEA.

Despite passing on ECB interest rates to customers, Trade Republic closed both the fiscal and the calendar year 2024 profitably.

Six years after its market launch, Trade Republic has doubled its customer base to 8 million. Collectively, these customers manage assets worth 100 billion euro, making Trade Republic the largest broker in Europe by far and strengthening its position as the leading savings platform. The introduction of the card and current account significantly contributed to last year's growth. One-third of customers now come from international markets. In 2025, Trade Republic plans to further accelerate international growth by establishing local bank branches. Supported by its proprietary securities settlement system, the company offers localized banking and savings products. For instance, over 1 million French customers can now invest in commission-free savings plans for the tax advantaged savings account PEA. French customers will also gain access to a French current account with 3 percent interest per year and a national IBAN.

"A new generation of savers is emerging across Europe, taking charge of their own finances. A large portion of these customers are taking their first steps with Trade Republic. In just six years, these customers have saved over 100 billion euro with us. This highlights the scale of this movement and its potential for the future", says Christian Hecker, co-founder of Trade Republic. "2024 was a year of significant investment in our infrastructure. With the establishment of national bank branches and our own securities settlement system, we have built a European platform. As the first truly European bank, we aim to offer the most attractive local banking and savings products in every market."

Trade Republic already provides one of the best and most comprehensive offerings for managing personal finances. This includes fully passing through the ECB interest rates of currently 3 percent per year on all deposits, a free debit card that invests 1 percent of each transaction into a savings plan, and commission-free access to capital markets. Recognising that every European market also has unique local characteristics, Trade Republic leverages its advanced European technology and licensing infrastructure to bridge these gaps. In 2025, customers across many EU markets will gain access to national current accounts with local IBANs and local payment methods. Additionally, state-supported savings products will be integrated into the offerings in the largest markets.

"Trade Republic currently reaches 340 million people across Europe. A significant proportion still lacks access to affordable and easy to use saving solutions. Trade Republic will become the first bank in Europe to cover the largest markets with deeply localized offerings", says Julian Collin, General Manager International Markets. "Today, we are launching in France with a national IBAN and current account with 3 percent interest per year, along with the introduction of commission-free tax advantaged savings accounts. This marks a major milestone for savers in the second-largest banking market in Europe."

In 2024, Trade Republic made substantial investments in its infrastructure while achieving strong business growth. Despite fully passing on ECB interest rates to its customers, the bank closed both the fiscal and the calendar year 2024 profitably again.

