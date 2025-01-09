Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), a leading on-chain AI platform, has announced its latest integration with Bitcoin (BTC), aimed at advancing decentralized enterprise tools. This integration underscores Atua AI's commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and decentralized solutions for enterprises worldwide.

Powering decentralized enterprises with advanced AI solutions.

Bitcoin's robust network and proven security make it an ideal asset for Atua AI's growing ecosystem. By incorporating BTC, Atua AI enhances its platform's transactional integrity and scalability, providing enterprises with reliable and secure tools for on-chain operations. This integration is expected to foster greater trust among enterprise users and attract new partners seeking decentralized solutions.

The move to integrate BTC comes as demand for decentralized AI tools continues to rise. With Bitcoin's extensive adoption and liquidity, Atua AI can offer enterprises enhanced flexibility in their blockchain-based operations. This integration ensures that enterprises leveraging Atua AI benefit from both the power of AI and the stability of the world's leading cryptocurrency.

Atua AI remains committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI and blockchain can achieve together. The BTC integration marks another milestone in Atua AI's journey to becoming a premier provider of decentralized AI solutions for enterprises.

About Atua AI

Atua AI (TUA) is a next-generation on-chain AI platform designed to empower decentralized enterprises with cutting-edge AI-driven tools. By integrating AI models and blockchain technology, Atua AI offers scalable, real-time solutions tailored to enterprise needs.

