Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - EXOCLASS, a leading student management software provider in Europe, has officially entered the U.S. market. Designed by educators for educators, EXOCLASS streamlines essential administrative tasks such as registrations, payments, and group placements, allowing teachers to focus on what matters most-teaching.

This expansion marks a pivotal step in bringing EXOCLASS's proven platform to U.S. educators. Built on the expertise of running one of Europe's largest educational organizations-hosting over 10,000 weekly in-class students-the software is tailored to meet the unique needs of educators and educational institutions.

"Our mission is to empower educators by taking the administrative burden off their shoulders," said Lukas Eidukas, founder of EXOCLASS. "Having experienced firsthand the challenges educators face, we designed EXOCLASS to handle the complexities of student management with unparalleled ease and efficiency."

Unlike other platforms, EXOCLASS offers educators a hands-free solution that automates tasks such as:

Registration Management : Simplifying enrollment for new and returning students.

: Simplifying enrollment for new and returning students. Payment Processing : Secure, streamlined, and hassle-free.

: Secure, streamlined, and hassle-free. Group Placement: Automatically assigning students based on criteria like skill level or availability.

Backed by years of educational leadership in Europe, EXOCLASS delivers a seamless, user-friendly experience that adapts to the diverse needs of educators across various disciplines and institutions.

"We've built EXOCLASS to reflect the lessons we learned from running a successful educational organization," added Eidukas. "This firsthand insight ensures our platform addresses real-world challenges faced by educators, making it a true game-changer."

EXOCLASS is now available to U.S. educators, offering tailored solutions that reduce administrative overhead and maximize teaching time.

About EXOCLASS

Founded by educators, EXOCLASS is a student management software platform designed to meet the needs of educators worldwide. The platform builds on years of experience managing one of Europe's largest educational organizations, which serves over 10,000 weekly students. With EXOCLASS, educators gain access to tools that simplify student management, improve operational efficiency, and enhance the educational experience.

