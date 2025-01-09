Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 07:18 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invitation to presentation of EQT AB's Year-end Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Year-end Report 2024 will be published on Thursday 23 January 2025 at approximately 07:00 CET. EQT will host a conference call at 08:30 CET to present the report, followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation and a video link for the webcast will be available here from the time of the publication of the Year-end Report.

To participate by phone and ask questions during the Q&A, please register here in advance. Upon registration, you will receive your personal dial-in details.

The webcast can be followed live here and a recording will be available afterwards.

Information on EQT AB's financial reporting

The EQT AB Group has a long-term business model founded on a promise to its fund investors to invest capital, drive value creation and create consistent attractive returns over a 5 to 10-year horizon. The Group's financial model is primarily affected by the size of its fee-generating assets under management, the performance of the EQT funds and its ability to recruit and retain top talent.

The Group operates in a market driven by long-term trends and thus believes quarterly financial statements are less relevant for investors. However, in order to provide the market with relevant and suitable information about the Group's development, EQT publishes quarterly announcements with key operating numbers that are relevant for the business performance (taking Nasdaq's guidance note for preparing interim management statements into consideration). In addition, a half-year report and a year-end report including financial statements and further information relevant for investors is published. Finally, EQT also publishes an annual report including sustainability reporting.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Shareholder Relations, shareholderrelations@eqtpartners.com
Rickard Buch, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 72 989 09 11
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-eqt-ab-s-year-end-report-2024,c4089214

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4089214/3197444.pdf



https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3366832

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-eqt-abs-year-end-report-2024-302346760.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
