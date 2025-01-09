Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2025) - At CES 2025, Thundercomm announced four AI Mini PC reference designs - AI Mini PC G1 Elite, AI Mini PC G1, AI Mini PC G1 IoT, and AI Mini PC G1 IoT Fanless. These reference designs aim to help industry clients quickly develop innovative products for both consumer and industrial scenarios.

Thundercomm at CES 2025

As the most important tools for people's work and learning, AIPC has become the preferred terminal for AI democratization. The integration of AI technology has enabled PCs to achieve a new level of performance in data processing, image recognition, natural language processing, and other areas, greatly expanding the application scenarios of PCs. According to Canalys, the global shipment of AI PCs is expected to exceed 100 million units in 2025, accounting for 40% of the total PC shipments. Faced with the broad market of the future, Thundercomm, with over 10 years of experience in Qualcomm chip platforms and Windows systems, has launched these forward-looking and innovative AI Mini PC reference designs. They aim to provide industry partners with a high-standard, customizable technical blueprint, helping them gain an edge in the competitive AI PC market.

45 TOPS AI Computing Power, Driving Innovation in AI PCs

Thundercomm's newly launched AI Mini PC G1 Elite and AI Mini PC G1 are highly compatible with hardware designs. The AI Mini PC G1 Elite is compatible with eight core version of the Snapdragon X series, while the AI Mini PC G1 is compatible with six core version of the Snapdragon X series. The compatibility provides flexible hardware options for customers. Both reference designs have an AI computing power of 45 TOPS and support on-device generative AI with over 13 billion parameters. Whether dealing with complex task processing or exploring innovative AI application scenarios, they can handle tasks with ease, bringing users an unprecedented intelligent interaction experience.

Thundercomm Unveils Four AI Mini PC Reference Designs

These two reference designs are equipped with Windows 11 Home and feature a rich set of interfaces, including one USB Type-A, three USB4 Type-C (supporting DP), HDMI output, SD card interface, and a 2500Mbps Ethernet interface. They also support Wi-Fi7/BT5.4 and Wi-Fi6E/BT5.3 wireless connection technologies, ensuring that users' needs for high-speed data interaction are met.

Compatible Design Options for Variety Use Scenarios

The AI Mini PC G1 IoT and AI Mini PC G1 IoT Fanless are high-performance AI Mini PC reference designs specifically designed for both consumer and industrial scenarios. Both products are powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor and have an AI computing power of 12.5 TOPS, capable of deploying generative AI models with up to 180 million parameters. These reference designs can be widely used in industrial automation, industrial IoT, Smart manufacturing production lines, and smart terminal applications, providing strong support for their digital development.

Thundercomm Unveils Four AI Mini PC Reference Designs

The AI Mini PC G1 IoT series comes with a mature and stable Windows 11 IoT operating system, offering users a familiar and easy-to-use operating environment, ensuring efficient workflows and convenient operational experiences. In terms of hardware interface design, both AI Mini PCs provide a rich set of development peripheral interfaces, including USB Type-A, USB Type-C (supporting DP), HDMI output, 2500Mbps Ethernet interface, and Wi-Fi6E/BT5.3, meeting diverse development needs.

Thundercomm at CES 2025

It is worth noting that the AI Mini PC G1 IoT series adopts a compatible design with and without a fan, greatly enhancing the adaptability and versatility of the products, and enabling them to flexibly meet different environments and application scenarios. At the same time, Thundercomm has extended the support period for this series of products until 2036, significantly reducing users' system migration costs and later maintenance costs.

Visit Us at CES 2025

Visit Thundercomm at CES 2025 [LVCC, North Hall, IoT Infrastructure - Booth #10071] to explore the AI Mini PC and on-device AI solutions, from January 7 to January 10.

About Thundercomm

Founded to drive innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT) industries, Thundercomm provides comprehensive IoT solutions powered by Qualcomm Technologies. Learn more at www.thundercomm.com.

