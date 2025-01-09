Regulatory News:

Dec. 24 Dec. 23 Change Jan. Dec.

2024 Jan. Dec.

2023 Change Truck

Shuttles Trucks 96,223 90,780 +6% 1,198,052 1,206,754 -1% Passenger

Shuttles Passenger

vehicles* 193,773 186,979 +4% 2,199,837 2,254,843 -2% * Including cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches.

In December 2024, LeShuttle Freight carried 96,223 trucks, up 6% compared to December 2023. In 2024, nearly 1.2 million trucks crossed the Channel on board the Shuttles, virtually unchanged from last year

LeShuttle carried 193,773 passenger vehicles in December, up 4% compared to December 2023. Nearly 2.2 million passenger vehicles were transported in 2024.

Annual traffic figures and consolidated revenue for the Group will be published on Tuesday 28 January 2025 before the market opens.

The January traffic figures will be published on Friday 7 February 2025, pre-market opening.

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris: GET), through its subsidiary Eurotunnel, is the concession holder until 2086 for the Channel Tunnel infrastructure and operates Truck Shuttles and Passenger Shuttles (cars and coaches) between Folkestone (UK) and Calais (France). Since 31 December 2020 Eurotunnel has been developing the smart border to ensure that the Tunnel remains the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. Since it opened in 1994, more than 500 million people and more than 102 million vehicles have travelled through the Channel Tunnel. This unique land link, which carries a quarter of trade between the Continent and the United Kingdom, has become a vital link, reinforced by the ElecLink electricity interconnector installed in the Tunnel, which helps to balance energy needs between France and the United Kingdom. Getlink completes its sustainable mobility services with its rail freight subsidiary Europorte. Committed to "low-carbon" services that control their impact on the environment (through its activities, the Group avoids the equivalent of 1.9 million tonnes of CO2 per year), Getlink has made the place of people, nature and territories a central concern. https://www.getlinkgroup.com

