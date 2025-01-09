Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3ENM8 | ISIN: IE000QUCVEN9 | Ticker-Symbol: RIZD
Tradegate
09.01.25
08:04 Uhr
4,698 Euro
+0,041
+0,87 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6244,68008:52
4,6084,69408:52
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 08:06 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration

Finanznachrichten News

ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

For Immediate Release:9 January 2025

ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.

Announcement Date: 09 January 2025
Ex-Date: 16 January 2025
Record Date: 17 January 2025
Payment Date: 30 January 2025

Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETFIE000QUCVEN9USD0.0595

Enquiries to:

Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran +353 1 5318194
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland +353 1 697 1684


© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.