TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Declaration
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09
9 January 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Dividend Announcement
The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited ("TFIF"), the FTSE 250 listed investment company targeting less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset-backed securities, have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 December 2024 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date 16 January 2025
Record Date 17 January 2025
Payment Date 3 February 2025
Dividend per Share 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share (Sterling)
For further information, please contact:
Deutsche Numis:
Matt Goss +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
Alistair Wilson +44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK and European asset-backed securities.
Visit the TFIF website at www.twentyfourincomefund.com for more information.