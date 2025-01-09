Bavarian Nordic A/S: Bavarian Nordic Launches Planned Share Buy-Back Program of DKK 150 Million

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 9, 2025 - Bavarian Nordic A/S. The decision to launch the program is driven by a better-than-expected performance and improved visibility pertaining to the Company's Travel Health business, with synergies from a number of recent and near-term expected events as described in the December 11 announcement.

Bavarian Nordic will hold the shares bought back as treasury stock, for the purpose of adjusting the capital structure and meeting the long-term obligations relating to the Company's share-based incentive programs for the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

The share buy-back program is initiated pursuant to the authorization granted at the annual general meeting on April 16, 2024, and in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Bavarian Nordic has appointed Danske Bank A/S as lead manager to execute the share buy-back in accordance with the terms of the program and with authorization to make trading decisions independently and without influence of Bavarian Nordic.

Terms of the program

The share buy-back program will commence on January 9, 2025, and will be completed by February 5, 2025, at the latest.

Shares of up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of DKK 150 million may be repurchased.

A maximum of 1,500,000 shares will be repurchased within the duration of the program.

The maximum number of shares, which can be purchased on any single trading day, may not exceed 25% of the average daily trading volume of Bavarian Nordic shares traded on Nasdaq Copenhagen during the preceding 20 trading days before the trading day.

The shares may not be purchased at a price exceeding the higher of the price of the last independent trade, or the highest independent purchase bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Details of transactions under the program will be published weekly after commencement and at completion of the program.

Prior to the initiation of this program, Bavarian Nordic held 284,235 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.36 % of the Company's share capital.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Company Announcement no. 01 / 2025

