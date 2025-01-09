Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A3EXM2 | ISIN: US69702V1070 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
07.01.25
20:29 Uhr
15,320 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 08:36 Uhr
102 Leser
Palmer Square Capital Management Set to Launch First European CLO ETFs

Finanznachrichten News

Top global CLO issuer expands European footprint with three innovative investment products

MISSION WOODS, Kan. , Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmer Square Capital Management ("Palmer Square"), a credit-focused alternative asset management firm with more than $33 billion in assets under management founded in 2009, is planning to launch three pioneering ETFs for European institutional investors. Two of the ETFs will be passively focused on EUR and USD denominated AAA and AA CLO debt with the third planned to be an active multi-strategy ETF providing similar exposure to the actively managed ETF currently offered in the US by Palmer Square.


"The launch of these ETFs in Europe underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions in complex investment environments across the globe. It is a natural extension of our global expertise in structured credit and demonstrates our ability to meet the rising market demand," said Angie Long, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at Palmer Square Capital. "Leveraging our proprietary benchmarks trusted by institutions worldwide, these new products offer efficient access to a unique and compelling asset class, affirming our commitment to creating value for institutional and professional investors."

These ETFs will offer capital preservation by targeting cycle-resilient assets with zero historical defaults, including an actively managed multi-asset credit allocation product offering a single-manager solution to simplify portfolio construction and provide enhanced access to the best relative value opportunities across corporate and structured credit. The passive products will create investable access to Palmer Square's deep understanding and research within the senior tranches of the CLO market.

"Institutional appetite for our proprietary European CLO indices and debt products further underscores the demand for these innovative ETFs. Our ability to manage and develop these products entirely in-house ensures operational independence and best-in-class execution," said Taylor Moore, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager.

The Palmer Square ETFs are expected to be offered in Europe in early 2025.

For more information, please visit www.palmersquarecap.com.

About Palmer Square Capital Management
Founded in 2009 by Christopher Long, with major offices in Kansas City and London, Palmer Square manages over $33 billion in fixed income/credit investments on behalf of a diverse client base inclusive of institutional investors, wealth management firms, and high net worth individuals (as of 12/31/24). The firm primarily focuses on Opportunistic Credit, Income Strategies, Private Credit, and CLOs while offering many product opportunities, including mutual funds, exchange traded funds, separately managed accounts, private partnerships, CLOs, and a publicly traded Business Development Company, Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE: PSBD).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661694/Palmer_Square_Capital_Management_Logo.jpg

Media contact: palmersquare@kcsa.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/palmer-square-capital-management-set-to-launch-first-european-clo-etfs-302346399.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
