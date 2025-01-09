Kate Baker of Antea Group UK Appointed New Chair of the Society of Brownfield Risk Assessment

LEEDS, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2025 / Antea Group UK is proud to announce the appointment of Kate Baker as Chair of the Society of Brownfield Risk Assessment (SoBRA) for the years 2025 and 2026.

SoBRA, a prestigious not-for-profit organization established in 2009, is dedicated to supporting professionals in the land contamination sector. Its mission is to enhance technical expertise, uphold professional standards, and promote excellence in the evaluation of land contamination risks. The society is renowned for providing accreditation and guidance to practitioners, thereby raising standards in the field of brownfield land assessment.

Kate Baker, who brings over 30 years of experience as a consultant in land contamination, will lead the SoBRA Executive Committee. Kate has extensive experience in assessing ground contamination risks for clients across various sectors, specializing in human health risk assessment. As an Accredited SoBRA Human Health Risk Assessor, she is well-equipped to guide the organization in its pursuit of excellence.

"I am honored to be appointed as Chair of SoBRA," said Kate Baker. "Working with the Executive Committee over the past few years has been a privilege. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the outgoing Chair, Jo Wilding, for her remarkable leadership and support. During my tenure, the Executive Committee will strive to uphold SoBRA's esteemed reputation as a source of knowledge and best practice guidance in the brownfield risk assessment sector."

This appointment underscores Antea Group's commitment to expertise in land contamination risk assessment. With a proven track record of addressing complex contamination challenges, Antea Group is uniquely positioned to provide tailored solutions for clients. The firm leverages the extensive PFAS expertise of Antea Group USA and the global resources of the Inogen Alliance network to effectively manage PFAS-related projects.

For more information about SoBRA and their committee, please visit https://sobra.org.uk.

About Antea Group

Antea Group® is an environmental, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm with operations in Europe, Asia and the Americas. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address EHS-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organisations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Learn more at www.anteagroup.uk.

