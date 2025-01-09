Scientists in Korea have fabricated a solar-powered charging device that can reportedly achieve a power density of 2,555. 6 W kg and an energy efficiency of 63%. The system uses nickel-based compounds to enhance the electrochemical performance of its electrodes. Researchers at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in South Korea have developed a faradaic supercapacitor that can reportedly achieve high energy and power density thanks to transition metal-based electrode materials. To build these electrodes, the scientists used a nickel-based carbonate and hydroxide composite ...

