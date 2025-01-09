A massive 2. 4 GW solar power plant with a 2:1 DC-to-AC ratio, coupled with six hours of energy storage, has been approved in northern Oregon. From pv magazine USA The nation's largest approved solar and storage project has a secret. Beneath its record-break headline-size announcement is a "hidden" second power plant. And it's driven by two of the most important clean energy trends: low-cost solar panels and advancing battery technology. Source: Pine Gate Renewables This hidden power plant comprises 2. 4 GW of solar modules and 7. 2 GW of energy storage, all feeding into a 1. 2 GW grid interconnection. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...