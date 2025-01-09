Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J39P | ISIN: US98138H1014 | Ticker-Symbol: W7D
Tradegate
09.01.25
08:29 Uhr
246,70 Euro
-0,20
-0,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKDAY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKDAY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
245,55247,9509:37
245,55248,0009:37
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 09:06 Uhr
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HR Path Acquires IntSys Solutions, Strengthening Its Workday Expertise and Expanding Presence in Northern Ireland

Finanznachrichten News

HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of IntSys Solutions, a Northern Ireland-based company specializing in Workday integration and innovative HR technology services.

PARIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path empowers organizations through a comprehensive suite of HR solutions. With expertise across advisory, implementation, and managed services, HR Path supports over 3,000 clients worldwide on their HR digital transformation journeys. Established in 2001, the company operates in 22 countries, consistently delivering innovative and customized solutions to drive organizational success.

HR Path Acquires IntSys Solutions, Strengthening Its Workday Expertise and Expanding Presence in Northern Ireland

Founded in 2021, IntSys Solutions has quickly built a strong reputation for its customer-centric approach, extensive expertise in Workday implementation and integration, and tailored HR solutions that meet clients' unique needs.

Following the acquisition of Three Plus Consulting in March 2024, a UK-based Workday specialist, this acquisition marks another significant step for HR Path in strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in Northern Ireland and the broader UK and Irish markets.

This acquisition further reinforces HR Path's mission to empower companies through comprehensive HR solutions and services across advising, implementation, and managed services, solidifying its position as a global leader in the HR industry.

"Welcoming IntSys and its talented team into the HR Path Workday practice marks a significant step in expanding our ability to deliver seamless integrations and innovative solutions to our clients," noted Thomas Ortega, Workday Partner at HR Path. "This new partnership aligns perfectly with HR Path's focus on exploring new opportunities with Workday and providing our clients with enhanced options to meet their evolving needs."

"We're thrilled to join the HR Path family," expressed Sean Sheerin, Managing Director of IntSys. "The journey to this partnership felt more like catching up with friends than formal business meetings, which speaks to how well our values align. This collaboration opens greater opportunities for both our team and our clients, allowing us to offer an enhanced range of services while maintaining the level of trust and quality we're known for. Together with HR Path, we're excited to create even better solutions and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients."

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593816/HR_Path_EN.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593837/5106284/HR_Path_Intsys_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Fabienne LATOUR - Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

HR Path Intsys Logo (PRNewsfoto/HR Path)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-acquires-intsys-solutions-strengthening-its-workday-expertise-and-expanding-presence-in-northern-ireland-302346169.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.