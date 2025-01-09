Power purchase agreement for 10 GWh per year signed for UK developer's first solar project in Canada. Low Carbon's 9 MW Lethbridge 1 providing electricity to Deep Sky Alpha site in Alberta. UK developer Low Carbon has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Canadian carbon removal project developer Deep Sky. The PPA contract will see Low Carbon supply 10 GWh of renewable energy per annum to the Deep Sky Alpha facility in Alberta. The facility serves as a testing site in for direct air capture technologies Low Carbon's PPA with Deep Sky applies to its 9 MW Lethbridge 1 plant, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...