Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 09:42 Uhr
Hisense ConnectLife Brings an Intelligent Experience to the Future Smart Home with AI Innovation at CES 2025

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, offers the smart home of the future today, as it unveils its groundbreaking AI-driven innovation powered by the ConnectLife platform at CES 2025.

ConnectLife Unified the Future Smart Home


Hisense elevates smart homes with ConnectLife's new expanded functionality. Integrating with Google Home, ConnectLife controls all your smart devices, from Hisense appliances to Matter-certified thermostats, all in one app. It provides a 3D view for real-time monitoring, personalized automation, and one-touch energy saving with the AI Eco mode. ConnectLife's suite of AI features, including Dish Designer, AI Food Recognition and AI Meal Planner, simplifies meal planning, creates personalized shopping lists, and even guides your cooking prowess.

Revolutionise the Laundry Room with Hisense Washer-Dryer Series 7S


The Hisense Washer-Dryer 7S series brings AI to the laundry room, offering seamless integration with the ConnectLife app for remote monitoring and control. Featuring a 6.86-inch TFT touchscreen, the washer-dryer combines sleek design with cutting-edge technology. AI Super Wash optimizes washing parameters based on fabric type, water level, and temperature, while AI Super Dry ensures perfect drying by adapting to humidity levels. Designed for energy efficiency with an EU A-20% rating, the 7S series saves both energy and costs. Additionally, its one-hour quick wash and dry cycle (*Standard 1kg load) provides a space-saving, time-saving solution for easeful modern living.

Transform the Kitchen with the BCD-780W Refrigerator


Hisense introduces the innovative ConnectLife-enabled BCD-780W Refrigerator with 21-inch TFT touchscreen, empowering users with intuitive control and stunning visuals. This advanced refrigerator offers a host of AI-powered features, including food inventory management, expiration reminders, recipe recommendations, voice control, and personalized recipe suggestions based on stored ingredients and user health profiles. Its vacuum-sealed drawer extends meat freshness up to five days while maintaining a 99.99% bacteria-free environment. The VersaTemp+ drawer offers flexible temperature control, ideal for wines and beverages. The sleek design and advanced technology of the BCD-780W totally redefines modern refrigeration.

Next-Gen Comfort with Hisense Uni Series Air Conditioner


The Hisense Uni Series Air Conditioner combines cutting-edge AI Smart technology with convenient user-centric design. Powered by the Smart Eye and TMS Control System, the unit adjusts temperature, humidity, wind speed, and direction for optimal comfort. The Smart Eye's Follow/Avoid mode adapts airflow based on movement, while the TMS Control system ensures the perfect indoor environment. An All Easy design makes installation, cleaning and maintenance effortless, offering superior performance while seamlessly blending into any home decor with its customizable IMR design. Additionally, the HI-NANO feature sterilizes germs and bacteria by releasing double ion groups that kill and remove airborne contaminants, including 60.07% of PM2.5, 92.6% of H1N1, and 88.5% of E.coli within two hours, creating a healthy and high-quality air environment.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for total TV shipments and No. 1 in 100'+ TVs. The company has rapidly expanded to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

