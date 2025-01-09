The following information is based on a press release from Embracer Group AB (Embracer Group) published on January 9, 2024.

The Extra General Meeting (EGM) of Embracer Group held on January 7, 2025, has approved a reverse stock split whereby six (6) existing shares will be consolidated into one (1) new share. The scheduled Ex-date is January 15, 2025. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Embracer Group (EMBRAC).

