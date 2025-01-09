Embracer Group AB: Record date for reverse share split in Embracer Group

On 7 January 2025, the extra general meeting in Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") resolved on a reverse share split 1:6 whereby six existing A shares and six existing B shares each will be consolidated into one new share respectively. The board of directors was also authorized by the extra general meeting to determine the record date for the reverse share split.

The board of directors has determined that the record date for the reverse share split of the shares will be 16 January 2025. The last day of trading in Embracer's shares before the reverse share split is 14 January 2025. The first day of trading in Embracer's shares after the reverse share split is 15 January 2025. This means that the share price as from and including 15 January 2025 will reflect the effect of the reverse share split.

As a result of the reverse share split, the shares in Embracer will as from and including 15 January 2025 change ISIN code. New ISIN code for the A share: SE0023615877 and the B share: SE0023615885.

The number of shares after completion of the reverse share split will be 225,119,707, divided on 9,000,000 A shares and 216,119,707 B shares (before the reverse share split 1,350,718,242 shares in total). The quota value of each share will be changed from approximately SEK 0.0013 to approximately SEK 0.008.

The reverse share split of the shares will be effected automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. If a shareholders' holding of shares does not correspond to a full number of new shares, the excessive shares will pass to the Embracer at the record date and excessive shares will thereafter be sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB at Embracer's expense, whereby concerned shareholders automatically will receive their part of the sales proceeds. Payment of the sales proceeds is expected to take place around 24 January 2025.

