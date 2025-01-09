Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C36T | ISIN: SE0016828511 | Ticker-Symbol: TH9
Tradegate
09.01.25
10:56 Uhr
2,657 Euro
+0,034
+1,30 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EMBRACER GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EMBRACER GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6322,64412:08
2,6292,64612:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 08:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embracer Group AB: Record date for reverse share split in Embracer Group

Finanznachrichten News

On 7 January 2025, the extra general meeting in Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") resolved on a reverse share split 1:6 whereby six existing A shares and six existing B shares each will be consolidated into one new share respectively. The board of directors was also authorized by the extra general meeting to determine the record date for the reverse share split.

The board of directors has determined that the record date for the reverse share split of the shares will be 16 January 2025. The last day of trading in Embracer's shares before the reverse share split is 14 January 2025. The first day of trading in Embracer's shares after the reverse share split is 15 January 2025. This means that the share price as from and including 15 January 2025 will reflect the effect of the reverse share split.

As a result of the reverse share split, the shares in Embracer will as from and including 15 January 2025 change ISIN code. New ISIN code for the A share: SE0023615877 and the B share: SE0023615885.

The number of shares after completion of the reverse share split will be 225,119,707, divided on 9,000,000 A shares and 216,119,707 B shares (before the reverse share split 1,350,718,242 shares in total). The quota value of each share will be changed from approximately SEK 0.0013 to approximately SEK 0.008.

The reverse share split of the shares will be effected automatically via Euroclear Sweden AB and shareholders do not need to take any action. If a shareholders' holding of shares does not correspond to a full number of new shares, the excessive shares will pass to the Embracer at the record date and excessive shares will thereafter be sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB at Embracer's expense, whereby concerned shareholders automatically will receive their part of the sales proceeds. Payment of the sales proceeds is expected to take place around 24 January 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Oscar Erixon
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: + 46 730 24 91 42
Email: oscar.erixon@embracer.com

Arman Teimouri
Head of Media & Public Affairs
Phone: +46 793 33 05 60
Email: arman.teimouri@embracer.com

About Embracer Group
Embracer Group is a global group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC/console, mobile and tabletop games and other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 900 owned or controlled franchises. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its ten operative groups: THQ Nordic, PLAION, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, DECA Games, Easybrain, Asmodee, Dark Horse, Freemode and Crystal Dynamics - Eidos. The Group has 103 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 10,000 employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information here.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.