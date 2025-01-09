Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada: Bookkeepers Unite! National Bookkeeping Week Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of Canadian Business

The Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (CPB Canada) is calling on the accounting industry to join in celebrating National Bookkeeping Week, taking place from January 20th to 24th, 2025.

Canada's bookkeeping community is gearing up for a week-long celebration! The Certified Professional Bookkeepers of Canada (CPB Canada) is calling on all accountants to unite for National Bookkeeping Week from January 20th to 24th, 2025.

Why the fanfare? Bookkeepers are the financial backbone of countless small businesses in Canada. This week is about shining a light on their vital role and the incredible impact they have on the country's economic success.

CPB Canada has been leading the charge for professional bookkeeping standards since 2007. Their Certified Professional Bookkeeper (CPB) designation ensures that bookkeepers are equipped with the expertise and ethical foundations to help businesses thrive.

"We've made huge strides, but there's still work to be done," says Melissa Lenos, Chair of the Board of Directors for CPB Canada. "National Bookkeeping Week is our chance to shout it loud and clear - the unregulated accounting industry has its standards, and bookkeepers are driving the future of the profession."

Lenos, owner of King Business Solutions, emphasizes the need to recognize bookkeepers as tech pioneers within the accounting industry.

Did you know? A recent PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) study revealed the bookkeeping profession's economic footprint in Canada to be nearly $16 billion. This proves that quality bookkeeping is a significant factor in small business success and overall economic impact.

The excitement doesn't stop there! National Bookkeeping Week is jam-packed with events and content to celebrate the bookkeeping community. Get all the details at bookkeepingweek.ca.

CPB Canada is also grateful for the incredible support from sponsors like Intuit QuickBooks, Xero, Payworks, and Telpay. Special recognition goes to Federal leaders like Ministers Marie-Claude Bibeau and Richie Valdez for acknowledging the value of our professional community.

"We're growing stronger every year," adds Lenos. "Our educational offerings and the recognized CPB designation set the bar high for professional bookkeeping across Canada. This is crucial since bookkeeping isn't formally regulated, and CPB Canada is here to fill that gap."

National Bookkeeping Week is a chance to celebrate the heroes behind the scenes. Let's show appreciation to the bookkeepers who keep Canada's businesses running smoothly!

About CPB Canada

CPB Canada boasts nearly 2400 members directly supporting small businesses through the Certified Professional Bookkeeper (CPB) designation. This credential signifies a watermark for competency, expertise and professionalism in Canadian bookkeeping.

