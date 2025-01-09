Abu Dhabi's Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) has issued a request for proposals to 16 companies and consortiums who bid to develop a 1. 5 GW solar project in the Al Dhafra region of the United Arab Emirates. Responses are due by the second quarter of this year. EWEC is accepting proposals from qualified companies for the development of the 1. 5 GW Zarraf solar PV independent power producer project, to be located in the Al Dhafra region of the UAE. Following an expression of interest stage launched last October, EWEC says 16 of the 20 companies and consortiums that submitted initial ...

