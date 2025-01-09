Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf"), a global private markets investment firm, today announced that funds under its management have completed an investment in CCM Hockey ("CCM" or "the Company"). Northleaf partnered with Altor Equity Partners ("Altor"), a leading European middle-market private equity firm, to acquire the business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1899, CCM is a leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of hockey equipment, including sticks, skates, protective gear, helmets, goalie equipment, and apparel. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, the Company operates in more than 40 countries and is represented by many NHL and PWHL superstars.

"Northleaf is proud to be a part of Canadian hockey history and support CCM's next stage of growth, alongside a trusted mid-market sponsor like Altor," said Michael Flood, Head of Private Equity at Northleaf. "CCM's iconic brand and strong industry tailwinds, coupled with Altor's deep consumer experience, create a very attractive opportunity to generate strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

"Northleaf is an experienced investor with a global network and deep knowledge in the local Canadian market and we're excited to be partnering with their team," said Andreas Källström Säfweräng, Partner and Head of the Consumer Sector at Altor. "Together, our resources and expertise will allow CCM to accelerate its strategic initiatives and unlock new growth opportunities."

"This is an exciting new chapter to mark CCM's 125-year anniversary," said Marrouane Nabih, CEO at CCM Hockey. "Northleaf and Altor's partnership will enable us to scale our ambitious growth strategy and pursue new opportunities across CCM's global portfolio. Our collective commitment to grow the game of hockey and our passion for product innovation and engagement to providing high-performance and quality products to our consumers makes this a compelling partnership."

For over 20 years, Northleaf has built a reputation as an established global private markets investor and trusted partner to mid-market companies and private equity sponsors. With a proven track record, strong underwriting capabilities, and a deep understanding of private equity investing, including co-investments, secondaries, structured capital, and primary investments, Northleaf is recognized as a partner of choice. Northleaf has completed more than 150 private equity co-investments, and our investment in CCM further demonstrates the firm's ability to invest alongside leading private equity sponsors in high-quality mid-market companies.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$27 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's 275-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Seoul, and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information on Northleaf, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

About Altor

Since inception, the family of Altor funds has raised more than EUR 11 billion in total commitments. The funds have invested in just south of 100 companies. The investments have been made in medium-sized predominantly Nordic and DACH companies with the aim to create value through growth initiatives and operational improvements. Among current and past investments are Marshall, Rossignol, Toteme, Helly Hansen, and Revolutionrace.

About CCM

CCM Hockey, a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of hockey equipment, and Jackson Ultima, a global leader in figure skate boots, blades and complete skates. With its headquarters located in Montreal, the company has operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia. CCM Hockey equips more professional hockey players than any other company, including NHL and PWHL stars like Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Kendall Coyne-Schofield, and Sarah Nurse. CCM Hockey is also an official supplier of the PWHL, and the official outfitter of the American Hockey League, and several NCAA and National teams.

