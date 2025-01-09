ADE can now embed its software solutions even deeper into the Databricks ecosystem to help companies develop, automate and deploy data lakehouses

Agile Data Engine (ADE), provider of the all-in-one SaaS DataOps Development and Operations Platform for development, provision and operation of data lakehouses, has now been awarded Built on Partner status by Databricks, the Data and AI company. ADE has become a Nordic powerhouse for helping customers to move legacy data platforms to agile and resilient data lakehouses. The company offers accelerated tools that reduce implementation time and labor, helping businesses realize value more quickly by streamlining the complex process of data platform transformation and providing efficient development and operational capabilities for data lakehouses.

The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers' data with powerful AI models tuned to the unique characteristics of their business. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers' control.

ADE focuses on the development, automation and deployment of data lakehouses. The platform is designed to implement a modeled and multi-tiered medallion architecture for analytics and AI/ML use cases on Databricks SQL. Both technologies complement each other: ADE takes care of critical data preparation tasks such as data modeling, transformations, workflow, deployment management, and provisioning of insightful DataOps metrics.

As a Built on Databricks partner, Agile Data Engine can develop data solutions directly on top of Databricks SQL, has access to Databricks' development and support teams and can therefore deliver its solutions to the market faster. Matti Karell, CEO at ADE: "We are delighted to have achieved Built on Databricks partner status. The partnership will enable us to combine our strengths and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to deliver innovative solutions that allow our customers to achieve faster results with their data lakehouse."

ADE Insights Oy, headquartered in Helsinki, is a Finnish SaaS DataOps platform provider, founded in 2016. Over 50 well-known customers in industries such as Retail, Financial Services and Manufacturing across Continental Europe are using the product. www.agiledataengine.com

