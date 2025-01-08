Sphere Entertainment Co.: Sphere Entertainment Names Robert Langer Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, And Treasurer

BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) announced today that Robert Langer, a seasoned financial leader with over 30 years of experience, will join the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective January 13.

In this role, Mr. Langer will work closely with Sphere Entertainment's management team to support the long-term direction of the Company. He will provide strategic financial insight on all facets of the business, from overseeing financial matters, including all planning and analysis, to strategy and business development. Mr. Langer will be based in the Company's Burbank office, and report to Sphere Entertainment's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James L. Dolan.

"We are pleased to welcome Robert to Sphere Entertainment in this pivotal role," said Mr. Dolan. "His multifaceted finance and strategy experience across the media and entertainment industry, both domestic and international, will be an asset as we continue to pursue our long-term goals and advance key initiatives."

"Throughout my career I have focused on driving financial, strategic and operational excellence across diverse business segments and global markets," said Mr. Langer. "I am grateful for this opportunity to join Sphere Entertainment and look forward to working with the Company's management team, and the entire Finance department, to achieve our business priorities."

Mr. Langer was previously with The Walt Disney Company where he most recently served as Global Leader of Enterprise-Wide Financial Planning and Corporate Strategy. In this role he led key finance processes, and oversaw forecasts, annual budgets, and long-range plans. He also directed the corporate strategy group, orchestrating M&A activities, exploring strategic alternatives, and overseeing a technology-focused incubator program. Mr. Langer first joined Disney in 1999, and over his 25-year tenure held various divisional financial leadership positions across the business, including as Chief Financial Officer of Disney ABC Television Group, Disney Consumer Products, Disneyland Resort, and Disney Global Toys. He also has significant global experience, including serving as Country Manager for Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, where he oversaw all of Disney's businesses, activities, and brands in these markets. Prior to joining Disney, Mr. Langer was as a senior case leader at The Boston Consulting Group, where he focused on serving clients in the consumer products, retail, and media industries.

Mr. Langer received his diploma in Theory of Management from the University of Munich and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming. More information is available at sphereentertainmentco.com.

Contact: Sphere Entertainment - [email protected]

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.