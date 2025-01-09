Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4ZR | ISIN: CNE100000502 | Ticker-Symbol: FJZ
Tradegate
08.01.25
20:24 Uhr
1,857 Euro
+0,030
+1,61 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8121,86811:59
1,8281,86611:56
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2025 00:42 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xanadu Mines Ltd.: Completion of Placement to Zijin Mining

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to announce that the placement of 26,515,543 fully paid ordinary shares to Jinping (Singapore) Mining Pte Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd (Zijin), at an issue price of A$0.055 per share, completed today. Details of the proposed placement to Zijin were announced to ASX on 14 November 2024 and 5 November 2024.

Completion follows the satisfaction of all Conditions Precedent under the Share Subscription Agreement with Zijin, including shareholder approval on 20 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Colin MoorheadSpencer Cole
Executive Chairman & Managing DirectorChief Financial Officer
P: +61 2 8280 7497P: +61 2 8280 7497
E:colin.moorhead@xanadumines.comE:spencer.cole@xanadumines.com
W: www.xanadumines.com

About Xanadu Mines Ltd:

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project, together with our 50-50 JV partner Zijin Mining Group. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu's Executive Chairman and Managing Director.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.