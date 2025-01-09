RIBER secures a repeat order for an MBE 412 cluster system in the USA

Bezons (France), January 9, 2025 - 8:00am (CET) - RIBER, the global leader for Molecular Beam Epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, announces a repeat order from Teledyne Imaging Sensors (TIS) for an MBE 412 cluster research system.

This long-standing US customer has invested in the MBE 412 cluster system to expand its production capacity and fulfill additional contracts for manufacturing new high-performance infrared devices. This order, following one placed in July 2024, strengthens the strategic relationship between RIBER and Teledyne. With this acquisition, Teledyne will operate a fleet of three MBE 412 cluster systems dedicated to producing advanced devices for infrared cameras used in space and terrestrial astronomy. Teledyne's globally renowned solutions have contributed to over 48 space missions, highlighting their key role in space exploration.

RIBER's automated MBE 412 cluster platform is specifically designed to meet the demands of advanced applications, particularly for growing MCT (mercury cadmium telluride) materials. It features an extremely low growth window of approximately 200°C and exceptional uniformity, with variations of less than 1% on 7 x 7 cm samples. The combination of its unique geometry, advanced instrumentation capabilities, and RIBER's Crystal XE software ensures optimal performance for high-value components.

Annie Geoffroy, President and CEO of RIBER, comments: "We are proud to be the reference partner of Teledyne Imaging Sensors. This 40-year collaboration, built on trust and excellence, serves as a model for us. As the first link in the value chain, we are honored to contribute to advancing cutting-edge technologies for space exploration."

Dr. Michael Carmody, Senior Director of Operations at Teledyne Imaging Sensors, adds: "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with RIBER. Their MBE systems deliver outstanding performance, crucial for meeting the rigorous requirements of our space and ground-based astronomy applications. This long-standing partnership reflects our trust in their technical expertise and their ability to support our rapid capacity expansion."

This order further demonstrates the expertise and reliability of RIBER solutions in strategic and innovative applications.

The order will be delivered in 2025.

About RIBER

Founded in 1964, RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces equipment for the semiconductor industry, and provides scientific and technical support for its clients (hardware and software), maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels.

Accelerating the performance of electronics, RIBER's equipment performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous applications, from information technologies to photonics (lasers, sensors, etc.), 5G telecommunications networks and research, including quantum computing.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

www.riber.com

About Teledyne Imaging

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.