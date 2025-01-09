Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
München
08.01.25
08:14 Uhr
15,900 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dow Jones News
09.01.2025 10:52 Uhr
Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
09-Jan-2025 / 09:19 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Glazer Capital, LLC 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
New York 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
USA 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Glazer Enhanced Offshore Fund, Ltd.   Grand Cayman              Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Jan-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Jan-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.000000        5.066400          5.066400        12610754 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
(if possible)          (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                                converted 
 
 
 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                                                    Cash              12610754            5.066400 
Total equity return swaps 
 
 
 
                Sub                                                   12610754            5.066400% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
                                                    5.066400            5.066400% 
Paul J. Glazer           Glazer Capital, LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Glazer Capital, LLC is the discretionary investment manager for investment funds and a separate managed account (the "Clients"). This filing is a notification of major holding in the aggregate on behalf of such Clients.

12. Date of Completion

07-Jan-2025

13. Place Of Completion

New York, USA

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  369672 
EQS News ID:  2064631 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2064631&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2025 04:20 ET (09:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
