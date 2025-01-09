Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 09-Jan-2025 / 09:19 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Glazer Capital, LLC City of registered office (if applicable) New York Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office Glazer Enhanced Offshore Fund, Ltd. Grand Cayman Cayman Islands

06-Jan-2025

07-Jan-2025

% . % of voting rights of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting attached to shares financial instruments + 8.B) rights held in issuer (total of 8.A) (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which 0.000000 5.066400 5.066400 12610754 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash 12610754 5.066400 Total equity return swaps Sub 12610754 5.066400% Total 8.B2

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it Total of both if it equals or Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the is higher than the notifiable or is higher than the notifiable threshold threshold notifiable threshold 5.066400 5.066400% Paul J. Glazer Glazer Capital, LLC

Glazer Capital, LLC is the discretionary investment manager for investment funds and a separate managed account (the "Clients"). This filing is a notification of major holding in the aggregate on behalf of such Clients.

07-Jan-2025

New York, USA

