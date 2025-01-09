Techno-economic analysis conducted by NREL researchers has shown how perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules could currently harldy compete in cost with incumbent PV panels. Production costs for U. S. -made tandem products were found to range between $0. 29/W and $0. 42/W, with module efficiencies ranging from 25% to 30%. Photovoltaic modules based on perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells could be produced in the United States at a minimum sustainable price of $0. 35/W, according to a techno-economic analysis conducted by researchers from the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy ...

