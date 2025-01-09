Verne, a leading provider of sustainably powered HPC data centers across the Nordics, has announced the appointment of Michele Tagliatti as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With over 10 years of experience in the data center, telecommunications, and technology sectors, Tagliatti brings a wealth of knowledge to the role. He will focus on creating a results-based financial strategy that will be instrumental in driving Verne's continued success as it scales its operations to meet the rising demand for cost-efficient, renewable-powered data center and colocation services for HPC and AI workloads. He will be based at Verne's group headquarters in London.

Before joining Verne, Tagliatti was at Liquid Intelligent Technologies, where he held several senior leadership roles, including Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer (DGCFO) and Group CFO of its data center business unit. During his tenure, he successfully led the financial restructuring and carve-out of the data center business unit, that resulted in a significant increase in profitability.

"Michele's extensive expertise as a CFO in the data center industry makes him a key addition to Verne's senior leadership team," said Dominic Ward, CEO of Verne. "His expertise in financial strategy will be vital as we scale our Nordic operations to meet the ever-increasing demand for sustainable data center services and ultimately achieve our ambitious growth plans."

Commenting on his appointment, Tagliatti said, "It is a privilege to be part of the Verne leadership team as the business realises its vision of expanding across the Nordics. Verne has ensured that numerous businesses can access safe, reliable and sustainable data center services. I look forward to working with the broader team to continue expanding Verne's reach and optimise the vast opportunities provided to us in this dynamic industry."

Tagliatti joins Verne at a time of substantial expansion. The group recently unveiled plans to build its fifth Nordic data center campus in Mäntsälä, Finland. He is the latest in a series of senior-level appointments, which include A. William Stein, who joined Verne's board as Non-Executive Chairman in December 2024.

About Verne

Verne provides sustainable data center services that enable organisations to cost-effectively scale their digital infrastructure while reducing their environmental impact. The company's four Nordic data centers, located in Iceland and Finland, are powered by 100 percent renewable energy, optimised for high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and other intensive workloads, and supported by a dedicated team of onsite experts. Verne also operates a hyper-connected data center in central London, which serves as a strategic hub for applications requiring low latency and robust connectivity.

