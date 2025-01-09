Anzeige
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025
09.01.2025 11:06 Uhr
Stanton Chase Announces Board Changes for 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Çagri Alkaya Named Global Chair in Leadership Transition

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Çagri Alkaya, Managing Partner of Stanton Chase London and former Board Member and Vice Chair, Regions, has been elected as Global Chair of the Board at Stanton Chase, succeeding Kristof Reynvoet.

Çagri AlkayaGlobal ChairStanton Chase

Panos Manolopoulos, Managing Partner at Stanton Chase Dubai and Greater China, will assume the role of Global Vice Chair, Regions, vacated by Çagri Alkaya.

The Board will maintain its strong foundation of leadership with continuing members and Global Vice Chairs, Bernardita Mena Aldunate (People Excellence), Ken Nimitz (Finance), and Tom Christensen (Practice Groups), whose expertise and experience will continue to be assets to the organization.

"The past years have been an incredible journey," said Kristof Reynvoet. "Working alongside such talented colleagues and watching our organization grow from strength to strength has been the highlight of my career. I can't think of anyone better suited than Çagri to lead us into our next chapter."

"I'm truly honoured to take on this role," said Çagri Alkaya. "Kristof has been a wonderful colleague, leader, and friend to many of us. Building on our work of the past two years, we'll continue to focus on what matters most-our people, our clients, and the collaborative spirit that makes Stanton Chase special."

"We certainly have exciting plans for Stanton Chase," added Alkaya. "We will continue to provide best-in-class services for our clients, emphasizing our values, purpose-driven culture, and commitment to exceptional client satisfaction. I want us to grow-both organically and through smart partnerships-but always with purpose. That means working hard to deliver excellence for our clients, driving our business forward, finding exceptional talent both for our clients and our own teams, and enhancing our operational excellence. Most importantly, we'll keep building on the culture that makes us special. In my 18 years here, I've seen that when you combine real teamwork with hard work and match strong governance with shared values, you create something remarkable."

The appointments are effective January 2025.

About Stanton Chase

For over three decades, Stanton Chase has been at the forefront of corporate leadership, providing unparalleled support to our clients. As a top-ranked global retained executive search and leadership advisory firm, with over 70 offices in 45 countries, we take pride in being more than just leadership service providers; we are your trusted partners in leadership.

Press Contact
Russell Kalam, Stanton Chase, r.kalam@stantonchase.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593881/STANTON_CHASE_Global_Chair.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stanton-chase-announces-board-changes-for-2025-302346835.html

