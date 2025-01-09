Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
GameStop 2.0? ...alle Anzeichen für den nächsten großen Short Squeeze!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.01.2025 11:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CHiQ Named Among the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 8th, at a concurrent event during the CES 2025 in Las Vegas, CHiQ was honored as one of the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10 by International Data Group (IDG). This accolade highlights CHiQ's outstanding performance in the smart home sector.

CHiQ Named Among the Global Smart Home Brands Top 10

James Wu, General Manager of CHiQ International Brand Business Center said, "Being named one of the 'Global Smart Home Brands Top 10' is a significant acknowledgment of CHiQ's international market standing. Looking ahead, CHiQ remains committed to delivering high-quality products and services globally."

At CES, CHiQ showcased a range of AI-driven products, featuring its first AI TV and the 100-inch CHiQ AI Wallpaper TV, both offering personalized services via the advanced CHiQ Canghai Intelligent Agent. It also introduced an AI refrigerator that reduces noise and defrost issues, and an AI air conditioner that enhances comfort while cutting energy use by 40%. Additionally, the CHiQ Ozone Supreme Care Washer & Dryer Pair offers efficient washing and instant drying with advanced care features. The CHiQ Smart Home System integrates proactive service, energy efficiency, enhanced security, and AI technology, enabling users to save up to 20% on energy bills.

Since entering the international market in 2017, CHiQ has embodied the slogan "Smart with Style" in 2023, showcasing its dedication to innovative, stylish products. Now present in over 40 countries, CHiQ offers a diverse range, including TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines.

CHiQ has energized its brand through strategic partnerships with renowned athletes like Olympic skiing champion Andreas Wellinger and through sponsoring high-profile international sports events. The brand's participation in the FIS Ski World Cup events and sponsorships of regional sports teams and events including Australia's St. George Illawarra Dragons, South Korea's Daegu FC, and the Terra Wortmann Open, have significantly boosted its global visibility. These initiatives have elevated CHiQ's global presence and strengthened consumer engagement.

In 2024, CHiQ experienced remarkable growth, with European sales up over 30%. Australia saw a 40% increase, and Indonesia an impressive 55%. Meanwhile, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Latin America, and the Middle East, all reported significant revenue growth.

Looking to the future, CHiQ will continue to prioritize innovation, leveraging its exceptional products and services to deepen global consumer connections. The brand aims to usher in a new era of smart homes and set new benchmarks for smart living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594564/CHiQ.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chiq-named-among-the-global-smart-home-brands-top-10-302346891.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.