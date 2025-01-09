Circus continues to solidify its leadership in Physical AI applications with the CA-1 robot, which is about to enter mass production following years of development

The company's 2025 strategy focuses on scaling its AI solutions for human-AI interactions in manual labor industries, exploring options beyond food service

Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus, highlights vision and growth opportunities with the next wave of AI in 2025 strategy update letter

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in Physical AI applications for the food-service industry, unveiled its 2025 strategy, reaffirming its commitment on Physical AI to lead the next generation of AI applications and drive autonomy in labor-intensive industries. Building on the success of 2024, which marked the setup of mass production for its autonomous CA-1 robot and an order backlog exceeding 8,600 units, Circus is poised to revolutionize manual-intensive operations starting from the USD 2.6 trillion global food-service sector.

In today's released strategy update to shareholders, CEO and Founder Nikolas Bullwinkel highlighted the company's development progress, rapidly growing demand, and the transformative potential of Physical AI to reshape daily life and global industries.

Technological developments of Circus continue to center on leveraging Physical AI-a cutting-edge field enabling autonomous machines to perceive, understand, and act in the physical world-to bring autonomy to manual and labor-intensive industries. The company's flagship Physical AI solution, the patented CA-1 robot, addresses urgent challenges in the food-service industry. "We believe the true value of AI lies in serving humanity, starting with food-service where the need for innovation is critical," said CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel.

In 2025, Circus will solidify its leadership in Physical AI by scaling the CA-1 system to global clients, advancing the AI-software platform to enhance autonomy capabilities, and introducing next-generation Agentic AI interfaces such as voice and personalized user experiences to redefine human-AI interaction through AI Agents. A key focus will also be on enhancing the safety and reliability of systems through advanced simulations, digital twins, predictive maintenance, and real-time monitoring, ensuring robust and secure performance as deployments expand globally. These efforts will further establish Circus as a trusted leader in delivering transformative, real-world AI applications and embodied solutions.

Circus's future strategy also includes exploring AI capabilities beyond food-service to other labor-intensive industries by developing standalone software and AI solutions detached from robotic hardware. This approach can unlock new markets and broaden the application of Circus's expertise. The company is also developing middleware to integrate and manage physical-world robots within a unified operational environment, providing seamless scalability and efficiency for its clients.

The company anticipates 2025 to be a transformative year, with significant market opportunities for autonomous solutions in food-service. The company's strength on Physical AI positions it to address global labor shortages and inefficiencies.

"The next era of AI is here, and it's physical," said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO of Circus SE. "Our 2025 strategy doubles down on Physical AI, combining our world-class embodied systems with groundbreaking advancements in human-AI interaction. With the CA-1's mass production, the expansion of software solutions, and new AI interfaces, we are setting the stage for a revolution in autonomy across industries."

Circus remains committed to solving real-world challenges and creating a future where Physical AI transforms industries, improves efficiency, and drives unprecedented impact.

www.circus-group.com/articles/strategy-2025

